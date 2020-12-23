The Joplin City Council on Monday adopted a city vision statement and the goals that were distilled in part from what City Manager Nick Edwards called a listening tour.
Edwards gathered input on Joplin's strengths and its needs by both talking to residents and collecting input via a survey that was filled out by about 1,400 residents. Edwards and his staff compiled an 80-page report to categorize the comments.
The council met in a daylong session Nov. 30 to discuss the results of the study, and select initiatives and projects the members thought were viewed by residents as most important.
The goals viewed as Joplin's most important:
• Address declining neighborhoods.
• Improve community appearance, including public properties maintained by the city.
• Increase economic opportunities for all.
• Address homelessness.
• Reduce crime and increase safety.
• Create and grow resilient revenue to improve levels of services offered by the city as well as to provide for infrastructure maintenance.
The vision statement is as follows:
"Joplin, built on generations of people with grit and determination, is a regional hub at the crossroads of America. Our diverse people and employers thrive because of our healthy lifestyles, exceptional neighborhoods, lifelong learning opportunities, and cultural & recreational amenities.
"Our connected community benefits from world-class health care, reasonable cost of living, and economic opportunity for all.
"Together we are ready for anything. Ad Omnia Parata."
The final phrase is a statement from the Joplin city flag that is Latin for "ready for anything."
On another front the council meeting on Monday, Mayor Ryan Stanley asked that city staff arrange a discussion between the council and representatives of the Joplin Sports Authority to discuss mutual concerns and goals.
The mayor said he "felt like we were not on same page as JSA" when the council decided to lease city ballfields to a private business, Parkwood Tournament Co. When the council agreed Nov. 2 to a lease offer for Parkwood to run all the city fields, the JSA extended a counteroffer that was not accepted.
Stanley said the hope is that the council and the sports authority can start 2021 on a new foot. The city manager said he would put together a list of topics for discussion and invite authority board members to a February council meeting.
Stanley said he was looking at areas to celebrate successes with the Joplin Sports Authority, discuss any unresolved issues, and how to improve from there.
In other business, a rezoning request for a new restaurant to be built on East 20th Street was advanced by the council after a public hearing at the meeting Monday night.
Commercial zoning for the property at 3507 E. 20th St., which is east of the Mercy Convenient Care and Academy Sports store, is sought. The property currently is zoned for industrial use.
City documents do not identify the type or name of the restaurant that is proposed for the location. The request was made by Josh Comer, who is not further identified in the documents.
Andrew Spieker, a real estate agent representing the buyer, represented the owner at the council meeting. When he was asked by Stanley what restaurant is proposed for the site, Spieker said he was not at liberty to disclose that information.
The council voted 9-0 to advance the request to final readings.
The council also:
• Authorized an agreement with Sage Valuations for $94,000 to appraise properties the city needs to widen Connecticut Avenue from 32nd Street south of Interstate 44. The city's assistant public works director for engineering, Dan Johnson, said about 40 parcels need to be appraised.
• Approved a construction agreement with B3 Contractors LLC for $129,245 for construction work on some stormwater drains.
