All occupancy limits because of the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted Monday night by the Joplin City Council for businesses, gyms, pools and personal services.
While some restrictions are loosened, the council did not remove requirements in the Joplin Response and Recovery Plan that employees of those businesses be tested for illness and take other precautions such as wearing masks as they interact with the public.
The council voted to move from Step 2 to Step 3 in the Joplin Response and Recovery Plan enacted about a year ago to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Council member Anthony Monteleone voted against advancing the plan, saying that he was not comfortable doing that when there was no information presented by the local medical community regarding the proposal.
While occupancy limits are lifted, residents are still required to take personal precautions under the new step.
That step states, “With the increase in physical interactions, individuals and organizations must increase the focus on personal protection through hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and self-isolation with symptom onset. High risk individuals should continue to limit interactions to those that are considered vital.”
The discussion was prompted by Mayor Ryan Stanley after hearing a regular update from the city’s health department director, Ryan Talken, on the status of COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations.
Talken said that compared with his last report to council on April 5, there had been a slight increase in active cases from 19 then to 25 on Monday. There were 18 people in local hospitals with the virus earlier this month; on Monday, there were 21.
The city is experiencing an average of 3.43 new cases a day, which Talken said is steady, with the average of cases reported last time at four a day.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is flat.
“For vaccines, we have a good supply, but we are starting to see a slowdown in demand,” Talken said.
A vaccine clinic is scheduled Tuesday with 300 appointments available but only 160 signed up. The city’s vaccination rate is at 38%, above the state average of 34%.
Statewide, the number of cases is flat as it is across much of the nation except for hot spots in some northern and northeastern states, Talken said.
Overall, while ups and downs can be expected to be seen, Joplin’s case numbers have been relatively flat since March 1, Talken told the council.
Council member Diane Reid Adams asked Talken if the 38% represents the fully vaccinated or those who have had at least one dose. Talken said that number represents those who have had at least one dose.
The mayor asked Talken’s opinion on moving forward on the reopening plan.
“I don’t think anytime in the near future we are going to see cases go down to near zero,” Talken said.
“I can’t predict the future. I don’t know where case counts are going to go in the future,” Talken said.
If council wanted to reduce or lift restrictions, Talken asked that the panel not rule out having to roll that back if need be.
“There are things out there. There are variants that could cause an increase in case counts,” he said.
Councilman Chuck Copple asked what the numbers would have to do to make the health director comfortable with releasing service providers from wearing masks such as restaurant workers and cosmetologists.
Talken said that action could be close.
The mayor said the recovery plan states that there are three factors to be considered in moving to Step 3: One is that there is vaccine available, the second is that there is effective treatment, and the third is there are minimal active cases.
“With our seven-day case number at 24 when previously it was 32, I do think we could consider moving to Step 3,” Stanley said.
Council member Gary Shaw said he agreed but “with eyes wide open” to watch for any signs that the virus was on the rise again.
Monteleone said, “I haven’t had an opportunity to hear from any experts other than Mr. Talken,” adding that he would consider voting for a change at the next meeting if the medical community expressed support.
“But if it comes to a vote tonight, I am not prepared to make a well-reasoned decision,” he said.
Council member Phil Stinnett said he did not oppose moving to the next step if it did not mean food servers would be released from wearing masks and gloves.
Assistant City Attorney Jordan Paul said those restrictions do not end unless the city ends the plan in its entirety or votes to amend those requirements.
Councilman Doug Lawson said he thought Joplin residents were ready to move to Step 3. He made a motion to move to do so, and Shaw seconded the motion. It passed.
The council will invite medical representatives to speak at the next meeting about whether they feel it is safe to release any more of the restrictions, the mayor said.
If so, the council can revisit the discussion on the mask question for the restricted occupations.
