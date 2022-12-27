An office on the first floor of Joplin City Hall will be remodeled to provide working space for an expanded team to address declining neighborhoods.
The City Council last week advanced on first reading a construction services contract with Industrial Electric allowing a $78,557 payment for the work.
Dan Johnson, public works director, said the remodeling work would be done to convert an office on the first floor for the use needed to address neighborhood improvements.
Stabilizing and cleaning up deteriorating neighborhoods is a goal set by the council as part of a 2020 strategic plan. It is one of the items to be funded by the use tax approved by voters in November 2021.
Johnson said the office renovation was put in this year's budget. City staff in the planning and building department drew up the plans for the renovations and wrote the bid documents.
The city received two bids for the work. American Construction Inc. submitted a higher bid of $79,781.
When first proposed, the first-floor remodeling was to include the main staircase in the lobby and the mezzanine. The mezzanine currently houses the working documents and drawings of artist Thomas Hart Benton, who painted "Joplin At the Turn of the Century," a mural commissioned for Joplin's centennial celebration in 1973. The mural is displayed above the main-floor elevators.
However, there was public opposition expressed to the council and city officials to altering the mezzanine of the historic building, which originally served as Newman's department store, an early-day purveyor of family clothing and accessories as well as household goods.
Mayor Doug Lawson had previously said the staircase, mezzanine and Benton collection were favorite spots of visitors and bus tours that stop at City Hall, and that former mayors would oppose changes to that part of the building.
City Manager Nick Edwards said at the time that he would remove that part of the plan, which would have involved encasing the mezzanine in glass and placing a police security officer there, making it off-limits to the public.
The mayor last week asked if the stairs and the mezzanine would remain as they are currently if the construction agreement were approved. The public works director said they would.
The council approved the contract.
The council also:
• Authorized the purchase of mobile and portable police radios at a cost of $394,795.83 from Motorola Solutions Inc. Brian Lewis, the assistant police chief, said the radios would replace equipment that is about 15 years old.
• Approved a demolition bid of $2,759 with B&D Yardbuilders for 2012 S. Connor Ave. The council was told it appeared that someone made a failed attempt to repair the property. After work stopped, the city received complaints about the condition of the property and standing water that collected there and produced mosquitoes. The city's Building Board of Appeals ordered demolition after the owner walked away from the project and would not respond to city contacts. The bid for the demolition was the lowest of six bids.
• Approved the sale of three lots to Habitat for Humanity that had been turned over to the city and had been declared excess property to be sold. Those are 1513 E. Hill St. for $3,927; 909 Langston Hughes-Broadway for $9,727; and 304 N. Cox for $6,007.
