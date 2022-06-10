The design of a Grand Falls trail and parking lot for visitors to the area has been advanced by the Joplin City Council.
The falls are the highest in Missouri on a continuously flowing stream and attract many local visitors as well as tourists.
The council approved on first reading and advanced for second and third readings a contract for the design work with Olsson engineering company at a cost of $162,750.
The trail is to be constructed from Grand Falls to the Jackson Avenue low-water pedestrian bridge. It is to be a paved walkway of about 1.2 miles along Shoal Creek with parking built near the falls. It is one of the projects on the list to be funded by the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax that was approved by voters in 2011.
Councilman Josh DeTar asked if the project would leave most of the area's trees and natural features as intact as possible. Staff said it would.
The council approved contracts for a ramp projects at City Hall and the Joplin Regional Airport to meet standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The contract for $178,474 with G&G Construction Co. would tear out an existing ramp at the west entrance to City Hall and rebuild the ramp with a landing that city staff would comply with disability access requirements. A similar project would be done at the airport's general aviation terminal.
A resident questioned the cost. City staff reported that there is a lot of work involved in tearing out the old concrete and rebuilding the ramps to satisfy the low-grade rises required for multiple platforms and wide enough turns for wheelchairs to provide access to the buildings.
Also approved was a contract of $117,000 with Allgeier, Martin and Associates to design a repair project for the Turkey Creek Wastewater Plant's oxidation ditch and one of the plant's sludge thickener systems.
In other business, the council:
• Voted to support the filing of applications for grant funds for stormwater drainage and wastewater projects under the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The specific projects are yet to be determined. Grants for up to $5 million are available through ARPA, which is being administered in Missouri by the Department of Natural Resources.
• Approved the sale of lots on the city’s surplus property list at 901 Missouri Ave., 121 N. Schifferdecker Ave., 2705 and 2711 Washington Ave., and 807 McKinley Ave.
• Authorized demolitions of dilapidated properties at 1918 S. Moffet Ave. and 2304 S. Empire Ave.
• Advanced zoning changes for properties at 309 W. 20th St., 7415 E. 32nd St., and 3101 N. Range Line Road after public hearings in which no opposition was voiced.
Council also approved on first readings the sale of surplus property lots at 909 Langston Hughes-Broadway, 129 N. Maple Ave., 304 N. Cox Ave., 1513 E. Hill St., the southwest corner of North Street and St. Louis Avenue, and northwest corner of Furnace Street and St. Louis Avenue.
Resident June Blakely asked if funds that come from sales of the property is allocated for specific purposes. City Manager Nick Edwards said the proceeds likely would be used to help neighborhood property improvement such as cleanup and minor home and infrastructure repairs.
In addition, the council approved on final reading a construction agreement with Joplin Industrial Electric Inc. in the amount of $186,496 for construction of the Murphy Boulevard automated gates for high water on a low-water bridge for Joplin Creek.
Resident Frank Thompson, who lives near the low-water bridge, said the project could be done at less cost and with more updated technology than the system recommended by city staff. He said he spoke to a member of the public works staff about his concerns. He had previously voiced his concerns about the project to the council at least two other times.
Council member Gary Shaw asked Thompson if he submitted a bid on the project. Thompson said he did not because the bid request specifications were tailored for a specific type of system that his company, Automated Technology Co., could not provide.
Dan Johnson, assistant public works director, said his staff worked for some time to find an automated system that would detect high water at the bridge, and close and open gates on Murphy Boulevard so that city staff did not have to make trips to the bridge to see if it was clear and manually close and open the gates, and to detect and notify the city if there was debris washed onto the bridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.