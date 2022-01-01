Those who operate short-term rentals in Joplin would be required to obtain a city license and adhere to requirements in a new ordinance if a zoning change and permit regulation receives final City Council approval.
The council advanced on first reading a license requirement for those rental operations at a meeting Dec. 20. Final action will come at the council's Monday meeting.
Troy Bolander, director of planning, development and neighborhood services for the city of Joplin, said that those who offer rentals of houses or apartments for short stays have not had to have a city license or permit before. City zoning code related to overnight lodging operations in private homes applied to bed-and-breakfast operations.
The city began to require that operators obtain a special-use permit for overnight rentals where the owner did not live on the premise, such as a bed-and-breakfast. Special-use permits were required after neighborhood complaints were made about a few of those operating. Bolander said about three short-term rentals resulted in neighborhood objections over the past few months.
City staff and the city attorney worked on an amendment to the zoning code that would permit and regulate the rentals.
On Dec. 20, a public hearing on the proposed ordinance and permit was held. No residents spoke for or against the proposed change.
Bolander said the ordinance was put together after the community development planner, Keegan Stanton, gathered information about regulations that other communities have in place. Staff also used council comments regarding the rentals.
The special-use permit process resulted in complaints from applicants that it took three to four months to get the permit, requiring applications to be heard by the Planning and Zoning Commission, which made a recommendation to the council. The council then held a separate hearing.
City staff felt that action was necessary because of the increasing number of short-term rentals. Parking issues, large groups causing neighborhood disruptions and other problems with the largely unsupervised use of property in neighborhoods had begun to occur. The city took municipal court action last year in one case when violations continued while the city was working with a property owner to resolve issues with a short-term rental.
Complaints in the three cases dealt with by the city have since been resolved, Bolander said.
A big issue?
City officials searched rental sites such as Airbnb and VRBO, finding 70 to 100 listings at various times for rentals here.
"In the scope of things, it's not a big issue. But when you have a complaint, it is a big issue, as you saw" in cases reported to the city by residents of the Sunset Ridge subdivision and Silver Creek, Bolander said. Those residents turned out in large numbers to talk to the planning and zoning board and the council about problems created by tenants at unsupervised rentals.
Bolander said the city also obtained information from AirDNA Data, which reports on the industry.
He said that short-term rental numbers would likely increase with average daily rental rates at $94 between March and October. He said AirDNA Data numbers show occupancy of Joplin rentals averaging 79% with monthly revenue averaging $1,359 or about $16,000 a year, an amount he said represents significant income to operators.
"It's been a steady growth since 2018 and the trajectory has increased during COVID-19," with three-bedroom guest rentals averaging about six guests per stay, he said.
The new ordinance would set density limitations to protect neighborhoods, Bolander said. It would require 200 feet between short-term rentals, which would limit them to about two per block. There could be no more than two rental units on a single property.
There is a capacity requirement of three beds or fewer per residence with a maximum of two people per bedroom. Those places with four or more bedrooms would be limited to an average of 1.5 guests per bedroom.
Operators are required to have at least one off-street parking space per bedroom. Bolander said that requirement will restrict how many bedrooms can be rented at a property.
The zoning ordinance also would prohibit events, parties or wedding receptions from being held on the lodging properties.
It also would require that rules be posted in the properties and that a visible emergency contact be listed along with a visible certificate of occupancy, business license and trash collection schedule.
There is a $550 application fee, which is the same as other zoning requests, and applicants must provide information to ensure compliance with the regulations.
However, the applications will be approved administratively rather than going through the process of zoning hearings and council hearings. That way, city staff can process the applications within 30 days and speed up the permit process to address the concerns of owners.
When an application is filed, the city would notify residents within 185 feet of the property and they would have 15 days to submit a protest petition. If more than 30% of residents within that perimeter protest a lodging site, the permit will be denied, Bolander said. Applicants can appeal to the city's Board of Adjustment. If they don't agree with that decision, appeals can be filed in circuit court.
If there are repeated or serious violations, city officials are permitted by the ordinance to revoke the permit.
During implementation of the ordinance, the application fee will be waived for those who have already paid for a special-use permit. Also, the city would put on hold the density limitation while an application for an existing operator is processed.
A business license for the operation would cost a minimum of $30 and that fee would go up based on revenue generated by the rental. It also would require an inspection of the property.
Council questions
Councilman Chuck Copple said a lot of rentals list a sleeper sofa in the living room. He asked what the city would look at for purposes of determining capacity. Bolander said a sleeper sofa would have to count as a bedroom.
Councilman Doug Lawson asked if city officials had considered whether the city's 4% lodging tax should be collected.
City Attorney Peter Edwards said he has been researching that question. He said there is legal authority in Missouri for the city to the assess 4% tax on short-term rentals. City code, however, limits the tax to establishments that have eight or more rental rooms.
The attorney said he is aware of two cities that have entered voluntary agreements with VRBO for tax assessments. City officials would have to decide whether to address city code and collect lodging tax on the rentals, but the city attorney will continue his analysis on the state of laws and practices regarding that and report back to the council, he said.
Councilwoman Christina Williams asked how city staff would get out word to the public about the change when it is enacted. Bolander said there would be a public information campaign and other forms of publicity to get out word that people must get a license.
Councilman Anthony Monteleone asked what would happen if an operator does not get a license. Bolander said he would work with the city attorney to set up a warning procedure.
There also was discussion that a year after the council enacts the ordinance, there may be a need to adjust the city regulations.
