Changes to ordinances regarding marijuana possession in the city of Joplin on Monday were advanced for final action by the Joplin City Council.
As the result of voter approval of Amendment 3 in the November election, Assistant City Attorney Jordan Paul said, the changes will bring city code in line with the marijuana amendment.
One of the ordinance changes would allow adult possession of up to 3 ounces of marijuana.
Paul said that just as there are restrictions on alcohol, there are similar ones for smoking marijuana. The ordinance changes that gained council approval prohibit the sale to people under 21 years old. Smoking marijuana in public or in places that do not allow it also is prohibited. Driving under the influence of marijuana also can result in being ticketed.
Smoking marijuana in unauthorized public places could result in a fine of $100. Fines for marijuana offenses are capped at $250 for a first offense, $500 for a second one and $1,000 for three or more violations. All of the fines are specified by Amendment 3.
The ordinance changes removed some violations related to possession of paraphernalia that were in the previous ordinance, Paul said.
Councilman Phil Stinnett made a motion to approve the bill on first reading and advance it to second and third readings. The council approved the motion by a vote of eight in favor with one council member, Kate Spencer, absent.
The panel also advanced a measure to add 15 jobs to city departments, including seven to the city’s planning department as recommended by a recent operations study. The positions would be those for a neighborhood improvement supervisor, two neighborhood improvement officers, an administrative assistant, a project coordinator, a lead building inspector and a building inspector.
Those who fill the positions will work on use tax action plans under the council's strategic plan goals to address declining neighborhoods, improve community appearance, increase economic development and homelessness. Those who fill the positions would be working on use tax action plans including home repair, code enforcement and addressing vacant buildings, and other tasks to clean up neighborhoods and housing.
Leslie Haase, the city's finance director, opened the discussion on the proposal. She said the council had recently been apprised of the recommendations for the new positions.
She said city staff appreciates the voter approval of the use tax that makes it possible to add, or in some cases restore positions that had to be cut previously.
The council was told that with the added workers, city staff is hoping to recreate the neighborhood improvement program where city officials work as a team with other community organizations in the neighborhoods to alleviate blight.
Stinnett asked when the council will see the city's new maintenance code for properties.
Troy Bolander, planning, development and neighborhood services director, said that would come after the city's chief building official completes a review of it.
Stinnett said he received many comments from residents who are anticipating new property maintenance requirements.
Police Chief Sloan Rowland outlined four positions for the Joplin Police Department. One is a bailiff. The department had to convert a job to provide a part-time bailiff for the Joplin Municipal Court, but now court is held nearly full time, he said.
Additionally, the department will reinstitute a full-time crime analyst, a job that also was cut in staffing reductions that were done about seven years ago because of budget restrictions.
The chief also is asking for additions of police sergeant and corporal positions because the department is short on supervisors. Rowland said the city did not add any supervisory personnel when the public safety tax was instituted so that has left the department short on supervisors for a number of years.
The salary plan also would add three positions to a new communications department that would handle city marketing, the website and social media. Those individuals will not yet be hired although the positions will be added to the salary plan, the council was told.
The budget amendment for all the new jobs including benefits and equipment, which will be paid for by use tax revenue, will be about $510,132 for the remainder of this fiscal year, Haase said.
There will be the final reading of a bill that would vacate Bird Avenue in front of Junge Stadium as requested by the Joplin School District. The council was told at its last session that the district has erected gates at both ends of the street that runs in front of the stadium to close it off during games and other events to increase pedestrian safety. That is the purpose for the request to vacate the street, a school official told the council.
The council also:
• Approved a contract for approximately $1.54 million for this year’s mill and overlay of some of the city’s streets.
• Advanced on first-round approval a construction agreement with McClanahan Construction for $2,254 million to build an equipment building for the Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. The building is to include solar panels and the contract also sets out several repairs that are to be made to other parts of the plant.
• Authorized a purchase from ATMAX Equipment for a Mower Max Boom Tractor for $234,457.75.
• Approved a new employee handbook.
• Authorized demolitions of dilapidated properties at 218 N. Wall Ave. at a cost of $4,950, 1417 W. 20th St. for $4,875, and 1818 S. Pearl Ave. for $4,575, all by USA Demolition.
• Voted to hold a closed session after the regular meeting to discuss real estate.
