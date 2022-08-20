City officials have advanced a plan to have experts look at what could be done to attract more visitors to and increase use of the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.
A contract to commission PGAV Destinations, of St. Louis, to examine the museum, the ore collection and other exhibits and formulate a plan for how best to use those resources and market the museum to visitors received initial approval Monday by the City Council on an 8-1 vote. Council member Chuck Copple voted no.
After years of providing funding for the museum because it houses ore and mining collections that are partly owned by the city, the council in 2020 agreed to incorporate it into city operations under the parks and recreation department. The council had allocated $190,000 to fund the museum in recent years before it was merged into city operations in 2020.
The decision to seek an outside study of the museum was made based on the recommendation of a 12-member committee made up of council and city department head representatives along with members of the museum board and the Joplin Historical Society.
The committee’s action included a recommendation that a firm experienced in providing advice on creating community attractions be hired to conduct a study of the operation and issue a report on what could be done to improve operations. The cost is not to exceed $150,000. That will be paid from money in the budget allocated to the City Council to spend on city projects.
Paul Bloomberg, the parks director, said at the council meeting a request for proposals was issued by museum curator Chris Wiseman. Two firms responded. Representatives of the firms were interviewed by city staff and scoring was done of each proposal, with PGAV Destinations receiving the highest score. The other applicant was Pacific Coast Conservation.
“The city of Joplin is very excited to have the opportunity to conduct a strategic plan for the museum. We have very passionate staff that works extremely hard to bring the history of Joplin to our citizens and the surrounding communities. The museum has served the Joplin community well, and this strategic plan will provide us the road map to continue providing Joplin’s history and culture for future generations to come,” Bloomberg told the Globe after the meeting.
PGAV representatives told city staff they would look at the market for the museum and its potential, seek public input on the museum and conduct stakeholder meetings and talk to museum visitors, among other research. A plan to be created from that research would be directed at developing the museum’s content and operations to generate more visits and repeat visits.
In recent years, the museum recorded 12,000 to 13,000 visits annually.
The plan also would include ways the museum can create more revenue.
Looking for improvement
While the museum staff is proud of the work they have done and the city’s decision to incorporate the museum, “the strategic plan will help us map out the steps to improve both the physical museum and the visitors’ experience. After going through the proposal process, several factors made it evident that PGAV Destinations is the best choice, including their history of successfully taking institutions to the next level,” Wiseman said.
That will help museum staff focus on ways to display and exhibit stories of the community and the way the museum presents the stories, Wiseman said. That should increase their impact for a wider range of visitors, he said.
“The museum is looking to improve its environment, creating more professional-looking exhibits, and to develop displays that better tell our story to a wider variety of visitors,” Wiseman added.
Mayor Doug Lawson served on the committee that made the recommendation. He also was one of those who helped lead the effort to bring the museum into the city organization.
“The museum has a lot of wonderful things, and attendance is not real good,” Lawson said. “We are looking at how to better market it and how can we make it more attractive and more representative of the history of Joplin. We have some wonderful stuff out there, and from time and time we rotate the exhibits. People go out there and play in the swimming pool (at nearby Schifferdecker Park), but they don’t stop at the museum.”
He added that “the museum has an ore collection worth several million dollars. In my view, we needed to find out how can we better serve the citizens of Joplin with this important part of the city.”
Because the museum is located in Schifferdecker Park adjacent to West Seventh Street on the original Route 66 path, it also could be better marketed to attract Route 66 tourists, the mayor said.
