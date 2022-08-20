Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Jasper County through 745 PM CDT... At 712 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alba, or near Carthage, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Northern Joplin... Carthage... Webb City... Oronogo... Carterville... Sarcoxie... Alba... Purcell... Carytown... Fidelity... Neck City... Avilla... Brooklyn Heights... Reeds... Maple Grove... This includes the following highways... Interstate 44 between mile markers 19 and 29. Interstate 49 between mile markers 36 and 53. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH