The city of Joplin will move forward with a plan to build a splash park and ice ribbon at Ewert Park, eventually replacing a swimming pool at the site.
With an 8-0 vote Monday night, the Joplin City Council approved moving the almost $5.9 million project into the nondiscretionary portion of the park’s project funds. The money would come from future revenue of the city’s quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax, if voters later this year approve extending it for another 10 years.
Final approval of the project would not occur until the city approves a formal action plan during an upcoming meeting, as well as ballot language for the sales tax renewal.
The plan calls for the splash park to be free for community use during warmer months, while the ice ribbon would require an admission fee with optional rental of ice skates.
The splash park is hoped to be a draw for both Joplin residents and out-of-towners as a destination.
“Webb City has the closest one to us,” said Paul Bloomberg, parks and recreation director, during the meeting. “This one is a lot bigger scale. There is plenty of open space as well. We could do rentals for birthday parties as another avenue to generate cash.”
The package also includes the construction of a covered basketball court, a small amphitheater and signs detailing the history of one of Joplin’s oldest parks.
Council members on Monday were shown a breakdown of construction and operational costs. Construction is hoped to cost $5,829,375 — $5 million for the splash park and ice ribbon, $550,000 to cover existing tennis courts and convert them to basketball courts, $250,000 for the amphitheater, and $29,375 for signs.
The new features are hoped to generate annually about $38,880 in revenue yet cost about $59,162, requiring an annual subsidy of about $20,282.
The plan would require conversion of the existing pool at Ewert Park.
Discussion about the splash park also included discussion about staffing issues at Joplin’s pools — the city is struggling to find lifeguards for the upcoming season, Bloomberg said.
Members of the Ewert Park Stakeholder Committee in January asked for the pool to remain in operation.
But its growing age and limited use give the department reason to convert it. Bloomberg said that Wichita recently converted six of its pools to splash pads.
“We see people going to Schifferdecker more than the other pools,” Bloomberg said. “Some are going to Cunningham, but with Ewert, the age of it and the lack of amenities means people aren’t going to it as much.”
Councilman Gary Shaw suggested that the closure of Ewert’s pool could address the city’s pool staffing issue.
“This helps our situation because people will be going to two pools, not three,” Shaw said.
The components of the ice ribbon that would freeze water into ice would be located underneath a concrete strip that circles the splash pad. When the ice ribbon is open, panels would keep people from stepping on the spongy surface of the splash pad with skates.
A proposed admission price for using the ice ribbon would be $3. Rental of ice skates are expected to be $4.
As for the other components of the project:
• Two basketball courts would be covered under the roof structure to be built. Depending on bids, bleachers could be added. Bloomberg said the department has a surplus of aluminum bleachers at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
• The amphitheater would be smaller than the one located at Landreth Park and could be used for small concerts or presentations.
Future funding
The parks and stormwater tax is one of three funding mechanisms discussed during the work session that are recommended for paying for a number of projects outlined over the last few months, including the renovation of Memorial Hall, a plan for the former Joplin Public Library building and a number of other upgrades to city services.
In addition to the renewal of the tax, City Manager Nick Edwards recommended a property tax increase to help fund Memorial Hall and the former library building, and the passage of a use tax to assist funding action plans for crime and safety, community appearance, homelessness and more.
With a 6-2 vote, the council directed city staff to develop ballot language for the three possible funding vehicles.
Each submission of ballot language would require separate approval by the council during a future meeting.
