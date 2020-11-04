Zoning requests, contracts to demolish dangerous buildings and a measure establishing a new advisory board for the Joplin History and Mineral Museum were taken up Monday night by the City Council.
Public hearings were held on several zoning requests.
A request was heard from Doug Wade, the owner of a pool and spa business, to rezone property at 3026 W. F St. from single-family residential to heavy industrial for a building to store pool and spa materials.
Mayor Ryan Stanley asked why storage would require industrial zoning. City planner Keegan Stanton said the industrial zoning is designated on the city's land-use map for that area and because the building will hold materials and chemical supplies for pools.
The council voted 9-0 to advance the request to final readings at the next meeting.
• A request was made by Anna Chen to change zoning at 1310 S. Range Line Road from a multifamily residential planned district to heavy commercial. The application states there is no intended use for the property yet but that she seeks zoning for future commercial development.
The property is located near a farm supply store and other commercial uses, and Stanton said that zoning would align with commercial designations along the Range Line corridor.
Chen said there is no specific plan yet to develop the land but that it could become a site for a small strip mall or another commercial use.
The council voted 9-0 to advance it for final approval.
• A request was heard from Jim Cox for a special-use permit for 2521 E. Seventh St. for a mini-storage business at the former U-Haul store.
The owner is converting old boxes from moving trucks to storage units by covering them with siding. Work on the project was stopped by the city because the owner did not obtain a building permit.
Councilman Gary Shaw said he received a letter from a resident saying that animals such as groundhogs and possums are staying under the van boxes. Stanton said that as the boxes are sealed to the ground during construction work, those openings will be eliminated.
Councilman Chuck Copple asked how structurally sound the units would be. He said he is concerned that firefighters could face danger if they are not stable and there was a fire. Stanton said the fire marshal attends meetings related to the building permits and would help ensure the finished units would be safe. Also, city codes restrict what can be stored in them and prohibit flammable and explosive materials.
The council agreed by a vote of 9-0 to advance the request for final consideration.
Demolitions approved:
• The city's planning and development director, Troy Bolander, asked the council to approve demolition of an abandoned commercial building in a residential area at 811 W. Second St. for $24,000 by Big John's Heavy Equipment. Bolander said the building needs to be demolished because there is structural deterioration from lack of maintenance and other factors.
Councilman Anthony Monteleone said he did not want to vote to demolish because he thought that as a multistory brick building, it perhaps could be saved. Copple said that in addition to deterioration, a recent fire in the building had burned the structure through the roof. Demolition was approved 8-1 with Monteleone casting the "no" vote.
• The council also approved demolition of 1401 Iowa Ave. at a cost of $2,263 by B&D Yardbuilders. The council approved the demolition contract 9-0.
In other action, the council also:
• Approved an annual contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for $615,684 to provide the Women, Infants and Children nutritional program.
• Authorized a measure to provide 9% wage increases for the city attorney, city clerk, municipal judge and municipal court public defender. The increase corresponds with 9% raises given to other city employees.
• Advanced on first reading a reorganization measure that would establish a board of directors for the Joplin History and Mineral Museum that becomes part of the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department rather than an independent contractor. Board members would be appointed to three-year terms and act in an advisory capacity in all matters regarding the museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.