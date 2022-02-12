Some zoning requests were advanced on first reading by the Joplin City Council at a recent meeting.
The council gave initial approval to a zoning request to change a single-family residential designation to two-family residential for the construction of duplexes at the northwest corner of A Street and Oliver Avenue. The request was made by 210 Rentals LLC, which owns some previously built duplexes nearby.
As part of the zoning agenda, surplus property designation for several city-owned properties also was advanced for final approval at the next meeting, to be held Tuesday, Feb. 22. That will allow the city to advertise the properties for sale.
Those properties are 2705 and 2711 S. Washington Ave., 1920 S. Wisconsin Ave., 1101 and 1201 E. 20th St., and the northeast and southeast corners at 23rd Street and South Golf Link Road.
