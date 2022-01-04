Several zoning requests received first-round approval from the Joplin City Council at a meeting Monday night.
Property rezoning was requested at 1925 W. Junge Blvd., the southwest corner of Junge and Adele Avenue, from C-1 neighborhood commercial to C-3 commercial. The change was requested by engineering consultant Dave Hunt on behalf of Charlie Valentines Properties. Hunt said the property is blighted and that the owner proposes to build a 100-unit mini-storage business at the site, which is the former KODE-TV station. It is to be demolished, Hunt said, and neighborhood input was obtained in making plans for the property.
City staff said the zoning change is needed because uses of the property permitted in the C-3 district are somewhat more intense than those in the C-1 district; however, the size of the property limits uses that would be permitted for a C-3 zoned property. A 20-foot berm with a fence or landscaped buffer would be required between the new construction for commercial use and nearby residential property, the council was told by city planner Keegan Stanton.
Future commercial development also could be done at 2202 S. Connecticut Ave., where the council agreed to advance a request to change R-3-PD, or apartment house planned district, zoning to C-1 commercial.
There had been fourplex apartments at the site before the 2011 tornado. There is no use yet planned for the property, but a representative of the owner said rezoning would allow a new owner to decide the best economic use of the property.
Opposition to the request was expressed by the property manager for Mayberry Construction, a company that owns multifamily residential property in the area. The Mayberry company believes a commercial use would impede the neighboring residential use, the council was told.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked city staff if there would be city input into what could be done to buffer the property from the Mayberry residential units. Troy Bolander, the city's planning and development director, said that a buffer space between the properties with a fence or landscaping could be required.
Stinnett made a motion to advance the zoning request to final readings, and that motion was approved.
In other business, a zoning change from single-family residential housing to C-1 neighborhood commercial was requested for properties located at 415 and 421 W. 32nd St. Owner Randall Miller, of Carl Junction, said he bought the lots to build a coffee shop.
Miller's architect and engineer said the property is suitable for commercial use because there is heavy traffic on 32nd Street. On the back of the property there are neighboring residences on Pearl Avenue. The council was told that part of the property would be used only for employee parking.
No one spoke against the proposal. The council voted to advance the request to final readings.
The council also advanced:
• Rezoning of city-owned lots at 1201 and 1203 E. 20th St. from C-1 commercial to R-2 for residential duplexes. City staff said that use is compatible with the surrounding neighborhood.
• Rezoning sought by city staff at 1101 E. 20th St. from C-1-PD, a planned neighborhood commercial district, to two-family residential. Stanton said it is a small lot that is at the edge of the 20th Street train overpass and is not large enough for commercial use. He said residential zoning would be consistent with the neighborhood.
• A request to voluntarily annex property at 7110 W. 20th St. by Jimmer Pinjuv, owner and developer of Wildwood Ranch. The council advanced that request for final approval. Pinjuv also asked to change zoning of the tract from single-family residential to M-1 for restricted industrial use. Because a resident said there had been flooding in the area in the past, an engineer representing Pinjuv said there had been water detention facilities installed in the past in that area.
The council also gave first-round approval to surplus property declarations for some lots owned by the city for residential development. Those are 1215 E. Hill St., 1210 S. Iowa Ave., 807 S. McKinley Ave., 901 S. Missouri Ave. and 121 N. Schifferdecker Ave.
Each of the requests received first-round approval by a majority vote of seven in favor with two council members, Mayor Ryan Stanley and Councilman Anthony Monteleone, absent.
Final action will come at the next council meeting Jan. 17.
