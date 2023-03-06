Widening Zora Street between Range Line Road and Missouri Highway 249 will continue based on actions taken Monday by the Joplin City Council. Members voted during the meeting to approve a memorandum of understanding with Webb City for the project and to begin eminent domain proceedings on two pieces of property.
The $9 million project, planned at least 10 years ago, would include the construction of a roundabout at Duquesne Road; $4 million will come from a state grant, with the remainder paid with money raised from a three-eighths-cent sales tax voters approved in 2014.
Memorandum
Approved with a 9-0 vote, the memorandum establishes an understanding that Webb City is welcome to contribute funds to the project without obligating it.
The language was confirmed after council members in February questioned why Webb City was not on the hook for part of the cost when a significant portion of the project was within that city’s limits.
Daniel Johnson, director of public works, said that discussions have developed between the two cities, and that Webb City’s council plans to make a contribution toward the cost.
“We don’t have a dollar figure yet, but they are open to making a meaningful contribution to this,” Johnson said during the meeting. “I would caution that Webb City cannot pay for all of the project that is in its area.”
Council member Mark Farnham said that while he approved of the memorandum of understanding, he would pull his support of the project if Webb City cannot contribute toward the cost.
“I’m going to vote against the project if Webb City doesn’t pony up,” Farnham said.
Council member Phil Stinnett protested that thought, arguing that the city made a promise to voters for the expansion and that it would chiefly benefit Joplin businesses.
“If nothing else, it’s worth it to Joplin because of Don’s Cold Storage. There are hundreds of trucks going each way,” Stinnett said. “While I hope our neighbors participate, it’s worth it if they don’t.”
Rights of way
The council also approved two measures that begin condemnation proceedings against two properties along the project route. Both measures were approved with 8-1 votes, with Farnham casting the two opposing votes.
Both of the properties are at the intersection of Zora and Duquesne, where an intersection improvement is the project’s first phase:
• 16,267 square feet and 2,026 square feet of temporary construction access are sought for the northwest corner.
• 14,415 square feet of right of way, 462 square feet of drainage easement, 10,159 square feet of temporary construction access and 100 square feet are sought for the northwest corner.
Peter Edwards, city attorney, said during the meeting that negotiations with both landowners on a fair market value had stalled.
All three ordinances regarding Zora were approved Monday on an emergency basis.
In other business, the council authorized the closure of a segment of Bird Avenue between Junge Boulevard and 15th Street. The measure passed 8-1 with Stinnett voting “no.”
The Joplin School District plans to build gates that would close the road to through traffic yet allow access on an as-needed basis. Dave Pettit, facilities director for the district, said during the meeting that the closure was to upgrade the safety of students using Junge Stadium during football games, practices or other events.
Stinnett said he did not agree with closing off use of the road during less busy times of the day.
