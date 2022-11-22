Consideration of a project to design a crosswalk on 20th Street for Joplin High School students can proceed as the result of City Council discussion Monday night.
Dan Johnson, public works director, said a student came to a council meeting earlier this year and asked for a crosswalk because of the number of students crossing 20th Street near Grand Avenue and Missouri Avenue, and across to Sunny Jim Park.
City staff observed 50 students or more at a time trying to cross the five-lane corridor from the northwest corner of the high school. The corridor has two east- and westbound lanes and a center turn lane. There is a wide sidewalk there that connects to 20th Street that draws the foot traffic from a nearby school exit, Johnson said.
A Springfield engineering company, CJW Transportation Consultants, was asked to look at the location and the pedestrian count and provide recommendations on whether a crosswalk was needed and, if so, what type of street markings and traffic controls would best protect the students. Johnson said the advisers agreed a crosswalk is warranted and put together a list of pedestrian safeguards that could be considered.
Currently there are no markings or traffic controls in that area, the public works director said.
CJW recommended that a highly visible walkway painted with zebra striping be installed. Additionally, advance warning signs letting motorists know there is a crossing ahead is needed and pedestrian islands should be constructed in the middle of the street so that students could get out of the way of traffic if they could not get all the way across.
Similar pedestrian islands and crossings have been installed on Zora Street and North St. Louis Avenue for the Frisco Greenway trail crossings.
Pedestrian islands not only help pedestrians feel safer, but "they act as a traffic calming measure because it causes you to pay more attention and slow down," Johnson told the council.
Another measure recommended is an activated signal, one that is set off by a pedestrian pushing a button that turns on the light.
There are two kinds suitable for the location. A Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacon, like one currently in place at 20th and Murphy Boulevard, is an option. The other is a High Intensity Activated Crosswalk Signal, such as one installed on 26th Street to connect pedestrians and bicyclists between Cunningham and Mercy parks. The HAWK is a more expensive signal than the RRFB.
City staff recommend installation of the striped crossing, refuge islands and the RRFB signal. Bids would be sought for construction if the city moves ahead with the project.
Council member Christina Williams asked how effective the signals and refuge islands would be. She was curious about the cost of a HAWK signal versus the refuge islands and striped crossing.
Johnson said cost estimates for the entire project have not been put together yet.
"Our observations, and one thing we did see quite a bit of, is it's a lot of lanes to cross," Johnson said. "We see students cross two lanes and wait in the middle to cross the other two lanes. So that's why they thought island would be effective. With some larger groups of pedestrians, we thought some would get trapped in the middle of the street without an island."
Councilman Josh DeTar said he liked the protections of the HAWK signal and the refuge island. He thought eastbound traffic might not be paying as much attention as they gain speed going downhill at the location.
Johnson said there would be warning signs with yellow flashing lights for both directions of traffic to let motorists know they are coming up to a crossing.
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez asked when the project could be finished. Johnson said it would done before the next school year, or as soon as the materials could be obtained.
Councilman Gary Shaw asked where kids are going by crossing the street. Johnson said there are parents who choose to pick up their children in the Sunny Jim parking lot rather than at the drive-thru pickup point on the school property.
Shaw said it looked like something only a few want or it would have been included in school construction when the campus was rebuilt after being destroyed by the Joplin tornado.
Johnson said city officials are going to meet with school district officials about sharing the cost. Shaw suggested waiting on that discussion to decide the design of the crosswalk so the school would have input.
The council was told that once the school district's feedback is obtained, that will be brought back to council for review.
Mayor Doug Lawson said that a student came to council to request this "and it took some time," but the city is working on it now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.