After a presentation detailing all the work that has had to be done to stabilize and prepare the Olivia Apartments building for interior renovation, the Joplin City Council agreed Monday night to extend a contract with the owner for two more years.
In February 2021, Bykota Inc., which is now known as Blue Haven Investments, bought the 116-year-old historic building with the intention to renovate it for apartments.
That was after a December 2020 suspected arson fire destroyed the roof. Water that had to be poured on the blaze to stop it soaked down through the building and pooled in the basement. That caused extensive interior damage.
After that, the owners sought city financial assistance to help them pay the costs to seal up the building from further intrusion and replace the roof of the building they had tried to save because of its history as a mining-era luxury apartment building.
At that time, the City Council agreed to provide matching money of up to $250,000 for labor and material costs to secure the vacant building and rebuild its roof. In return, Bykota agreed to fully renovate and redevelop the building within two years. That agreement specified the renovation must be done by March 1, 2023.
The city assessed a special tax bill against the property to hold an interest in it until the construction is finished and the city can issue a certificate of occupancy.
The payment agreement was intended to limit city liability if the developer walked away from the damaged five-story building and the city had to pay for demolition. That could have cost as much as $500,000, city officials had said.
But, on Monday night, one of the building’s owners, Sawyer Smith, and the contractor on the project, Jeff Neal of Neal Construction, narrated a slide show of the building then and now and described the work that has been done to rescue the building.
After the agreement went into effect, demolition of the damaged roof took place and a deadline set in the city agreement for the roof rebuild of June 2022 was met.
“From that time, we have gutted the rest of the building down to the studs. We had removed all the waterlogged materials and the windows and allowed the building plenty of time to dry out to save the building,” Smith said Monday night.
“A lot of work has gone into keeping the historical nature but make it fit to a more modern lifestyle,” although rebuilding the interior is now in the skeletal stages.
“We completed a lot of work on the exterior,” Smith said. Brick has been cleaned and new tuck-pointing finished. New windows have been installed, balconies and exterior trim elements are being made to return the exterior to its original look. Patios on the ground level have new decking and roofs.
The interior of the foundation has been reinforced.
“A lot of the work we have done to this has been to secure the future of the building,” Smith said, before the interior rebuilding work starts. “One of the shared visions we have with Neal Group, our partner on this project, is not just to renovate it quick but make sure it’s secure for another 100 years.”
Smith said the city invested in saving the building after the fire, and “we wanted to show you the investment is paying off.”
Neal said there are bids out for the installation of the building’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.
He said Blue Haven has invested $2.7 million of the $8 million it will cost to finish the building. He thanked city officials and state officials who pushed the state to end delays in the project’s historic tax credit application that enabled the owner to get a construction loan for project available in full.
The plan calls for building 34 apartments, some “super suites,” which are large two-bedroom units and some small units of about 560 square feet.
Neal expects the project to be completed in winter 2024.
Amended plans for the interior have been submitted for building permit review, he said.
Slides were shown of the before, during and after the fire and water damage.
“It is amazing to see the progress made so far,” said Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez. He asked if winter 2024 is a realistic completion date for the remaining work.
“That is certainly the goal,” Neal said. “It is just a question of getting subcontractors in there to help make this happen.”
Asked what help the city could provide, Neal said he is grateful for the help received so far. Blue Haven did ask for a property tax break on the building, he said.
Mayor Doug Lawson asked if there needs to be extension of the agreement with city to extend the completion date.
Councilman Chuck Copple made a motion to extend the agreement for 24 months, six months longer than Neal requested, in case the project encounters more supply chain issues as it has in the past.
The motion was approved by seven in favor. Council member Christina Williams abstained because she works for the architectural firm involved in the project. Council member Kate Spencer was absent.
As a result of the vote, the council asked that the city attorney’s office draw up a new agreement reflecting the extension.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.