City officials will begin preparing for a future proposal to seek voter renewal of the city's three-eighths-cent capital improvements sales tax.
A contract with Olsson engineering to prepare a master plan of proposed projects for the next 10-year cycle of the tax was authorized by the City Council at meeting last week. The study will cost $158,000.
Dan Johnson, the assistant director of the public works department's engineering services, said the tax was first approved in 2004. It was last approved in 2014 for a 10-year cycle of projects.
He said at a meeting last month that nine street and bridge projects have been completed since voters approved the last renewal. There are 10 more projects plus ongoing street and intersection maintenance to do before the tax expires Jan. 1, 2025.
The tax is earmarked to fund major capital projects, including transportation and airport projects, and construction of trails and bridges.
Projects that are already completed include the construction of an Interstate 44 overpass bridge that will be incorporated into the widening of Connecticut Avenue. There is more work upcoming to widen Connecticut between 32nd and 44th streets. A related project that has been finished with the tax money is the widening of 44th Street from Range Line to Connecticut with construction of a roundabout at Connecticut.
In other business, the council approved a contract with CJW Transportation Consultants for design services for a new crosswalk on 20th Street next to Joplin High School.
The council also authorized an additional $125,000 for work on sewer system repair in the Eastmorland neighborhood.
About a year ago, a contract was approved with Ace Pipe Cleaning for nearly $1.13 million for rehab work of the Eastmorland sewer basin. That work is about 85% finished, but staff members note there have been price increases of 260% on pipe material used to reline the sewer lines.
Some segments of the system have been renewed, sewer easements have been cleared and the largest gravity pipes have been evaluated. It is expected that remaining work could be done within two months, according to the staff report.
In other business, the council approved:
• A contract with Crossland Construction for $960,000 to install drying-bed covers at the Shoal Creek wastewater plant. The drying beds currently are not covered, which slows drying, staff said.
• Receipt of additional state funding from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for a project done last year to relocate the general aviation entrance of the Joplin Regional Airport. Airport Manager Steve Stockam said that in reviewing the project, the total costs exceeded actual expenses by $35,516 expenses because of inflation. The state will pay the shortage, bringing the total construction cost ot $944,624.
• Sales of surplus city property, including land at North St. Louis Avenue and North Street to TAMKO Building Products for $11,500; and lots at 1304 Kentucky Ave. for $15,001, 916 Jackson Ave. and a lot at Junge Boulevard and Sergeant Avenue for $12,001 each, all to Ledford Construction.
• Adopted a policy and regulations to allow the installation of parklets in parking spots for use by the public and restaurants on city streets where the speed limit is 25 mph or less. Lori Haun of the Downtown Joplin Alliance said some downtown merchants are asking for the parklets and the first one is to be temporarily located on Joplin Avenue outside a coffee shop.
