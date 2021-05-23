A bid to repair and replace roofs on three of the five digester tanks at Joplin’s wastewater treatment plants that came in at 30% higher than expected was approved after discussion last week by the City Council.
City staff asked the council to authorize a $1.28 million contract with McClanahan Construction Co. for repair work on the tanks and roof replacement. Two of the tanks are at the Turkey Creek Wastewater Plant. One is at the Shoal Creek plant.
Lynden Lawson, the city’s public works operations manager, said the bid price was nearly $450,000 over the engineer’s estimate for the project, “but prices have raised a lot since bidding went on.”
Lawson said the owner of the construction company, Pat McClanahan, said construction materials and equipment costs are rising so rapidly the company can only guarantee the price of their bids for 30 days instead of 90 days, as they have been able to do in the past.
The ordinance for contract approval was proposed as an emergency ordinance because the project is a safety issue since some structural issues have developed in the tanks, which were built in the 1980s, Lawson said.
Mayor Ryan Stanley asked whether city staff had considered rebidding the project because of the price.
Clayton Christy, the consulting engineer from Olsson of Joplin, said they believed they would have at least three bids, and when only one came in, they delayed bidding at least two times to solicit more interest in the project.
He said several contractors told the engineers they were too busy to take on the project if they bid.
“I’m not sure delaying would get us more bidders,” Christie said.
The project designer said McClanahan also tried to interest different roofing contractors, who declined “because there are a lot of jobs out there that are a lot easier and because the equipment needed to do the project drove up the price.
Lynden Lawson said McClanahan has worked for the city before at the wastewater plants and does good work.
Councilman Doug Lawson made a motion to approve the contract, which was seconded by Phil Stinnett.
The council agreed by a vote of 8-0.
