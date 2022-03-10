Commercial zoning of four lots on south Highview Avenue was reduced to a less intrusive classification by the Joplin City Council after council members heard objections of nearby residents.
Four residents spoke against the C-3 commercial zoning change sought for lots at 2023, 2047, 2101 and 2121 S. Highview Ave. The property had been residential before the 2011 tornado. The land has been undeveloped since then.
Owner Brad Fagan said at a meeting of the Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission last month that he had not been able to sell the lots as residential. He applied for a change to commercial zoning, saying the city’s comprehensive land-use plan and a post-tornado recovery plan both identify that area as commercial because it backs up to businesses along the Range Line Road corridor.
After the tornado, city officials decided that more commercial sites were needed along major corridors such as 20th Street and that commercially designed areas should be deepened by adding properties that had previously been residential.
City planner Keegan Stanton said at the zoning meeting any new commercial structure would be built facing Range Line and would be asked to obtain agreements with businesses fronting Range Line for access through their properties. He said a buffer such as a landscaped area of trees and plants could be installed along the back of the building on Highview as a neighborhood aesthetic, and to limit light and traffic on the residential street.
But C-3 is the city’s highest intensity zoning for commercial, which nearby homeowners said could bring intrusive lights and heavy traffic in and out of the property. The zoning commission recommended a planned district designation be added to the zoning classification to give city officials input into any proposed site plan for a development along with buffer requirements using trees and plants and/or fencing facing the residents.
Sarah Coleman, who lives in the 2100 block of South Highview Avenue, said the Joplin city government encouraged residents like her to build back after the tornado. The move to change the property next to her to commercial started when her house was halfway built. This is the third time she has had to oppose efforts to commercialize the property, which she said would devalue her home.
She thought residential zoning for duplexes or low commercial zoning, C-1, for offices would keep the neighborhood safe and pleasing to the eye.
Don Lewis, a resident across the street from the property to be rezoned, said Highview isn’t a wide street, that there would be heavy traffic volume and that delivery trucks would create a hazard to residents. There is no access to the property anywhere except Highview, he said.
Tyson Schmidt, another resident, said it would become a dangerous area for families like his.
“I would like to see some sort of effort to make this a residential area,” Schmidt said of the property in question.
“We are concerned about property values that could lose 20% to 60% of their value. A lot of us bought this property after the tornado as a good-faith effort, to help rebuild Joplin,” he told the council.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said he has a sentimental attachment to that area because he and his wife bought their first house in that area. He said that despite that, Fagan has the right to attempt to sell the property for the best use possible.
Still, C-3 zoning would create a high-traffic area with the potential that businesses could locate there that most people would not want to live near. He said he would support a lesser commercial designation but not C-3. He asked Fagan if C-1 zoning would be acceptable, and Fagan agreed.
A motion to amend the zoning to C-1 was approved, and the amended zoning was then also approved on a 7-2 vote. Stinnett voted against the commercial zoning, as did council member Diane Reid Adams.
