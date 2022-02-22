Spending $1 million from the city of Joplin’s general fund to start a housing revitalization plan that is part of “Proposition Action” produced differences of opinion Monday night among City Council members.
The plan is one of a slate of initiatives for community and city improvements that are to eventually be paid for with proceeds from the city’s new use tax. Voters narrowly approved the tax in November under a ballot question titled “Proposition Action.”
City Manager Nick Edwards sought council authorization Tuesday night to adopt the program as planned and amend the city budget to include the $1 million allocation that would pay initial rounds for building incentives to start improving the city’s housing stock.
Edwards said the plan “remains relatively unchanged, but we made some updates to finalize it now that the use tax has been approved.”
Under the plan, the city would provide an incentive for the demolition of an existing deteriorated house and construction of a replacement. But he wanted to phase in the incentive program to fund five applications and limit participation to one incentive per builder so that there could be multiple participants, he said.
Council member Phil Stinnett asked if the $1 million would be repaid to the general fund from use tax revenue or not. The city manager said the transfer was not intended to be repaid. He said it would leave the city with a large fund balance, more than twice the amount of fund balance and reserves required for the city to have on hand.
The city has been selling surplus properties, and those proceeds could go toward offsetting the $1 million to start the housing plan, Edwards said. “The plan would be to transfer the $1 million to the revitalization fund and use that to fund the incentive program.”
Stinnett replied, “Mr. Edwards, I believe that is a mistake. and the reason I believe that’s a mistake, and again it’s my opinion, we went to the citizens with the action plan programs. and we said, ‘If you approve this new tax, we will pay for these things. We can do these action plans.’ Now we’re going to take money out of the general fund, which was not part of what we told the citizens.”
The city manager said it was always intended to use $1 million to seed the program, but if the council wants the money repaid, city staff could look at how that could be done. He said the transfer would not leave the city short of reserve money for emergencies or for large expenses.
Councilman Chuck Copple said he agreed with Stinnett. He said he could support jump-starting the program, “but it did give me some heartburn when I read that we didn’t have a method in place to repay the balance.”
A third council member, Gary Shaw, said he agreed. He said he backs the program, “but I feel we would be in a much better situation if we did include an effort to pay the money back.”
Councilman Anthony Monteleone said that if the city did not have the program, city funds instead would be paying for demolition of housing deemed unsafe.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said that the money would address replacing up to 50 homes and that the city recently had a report that at least 130 new houses are needed. He said he recalls there was to be an outlay and doesn’t recall saying the money would be paid back.
“I’d like to see new life breathed into some of our forgotten neighborhoods,” Stanley said. “And so if the city needs to incentive $1 million to fund a change in direction, I don’t have a problem doing that.”
Erik Bartlett, a member of the citizen implementation committee, said the committee agreed with the expenditure. “It’s more of an investment in our community than an expense,” he said. “The committee had lengthy discussion, and there was no objection to the plan as it sits.”
Stinnett said the council has a different responsibility than the committee in terms of overseeing how city money is spent.
The city manager said he understood the concern. If the council wants to use tax to repay the outlay, there could be an amendment to the plan.
The mayor said the action plans including the housing program were published by the city. “We worked on those action plans for months, and from the very beginning the $1 million was in there,” he said.
After more discussion, Monteleone made a motion to approve the expenditure as proposed. Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez seconded the motion. The $1 million allocation was approved by a vote 6-3 with Stinnett, Shaw and Doug Lawson* voting “no.”
*This report has been updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.