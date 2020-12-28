Joplin City Council members voted unanimously to give the go-ahead to a $188 million, mixed-use, retail and residential development on land east of Range Line Road and south of East 32nd Street that will include a big-box home improvement store, apartments and space for a movie theater and other businesses.
The project, called 32nd Street Place, will increase the city's sales tax at Sam’s Club on Hammons Boulevard and other existing and future businesses in the area by 1 cent per dollar, with the revenue from the tax going to pay for infrastructure improvements and other costs related to the development.
That sales tax will go into effect Friday. Improvements to the area will start over the next year.
“There’s about 12 months of public infrastructure to put in and site prep, so we’ll have about a year of getting the site ready,” said Drew Snyder, president of the development company, Woodsonia Joplin LLC. “Once that’s completed, then Menards should be in a position to start construction on their store.”
Site prep
Preparing the site includes a number of projects. Among those relocating will be the accounting firm of BKD LLC from its current building at 3230 Hammons Blvd. to the former Jim Bob's restaurant located just south of Sam’s Club.
Snyder told the council that BKD’s existing office is right in the middle of where Menards will build its store and that moving the accounting firm was essential to the entire development.
He said Woodsonia will remodel the former restaurant building to BKD’s specifications and then lease the building to the firm.
Preparations also include moving the Hammons Boulevard north of Sam’s Club, including the intersection with 32nd Street, several feet east and rebuilding Hammons Boulevard and East Hammons Boulevard to city standards before turning them over to the city for its maintenance. Currently, those two streets are officially private roads and are not maintained by the city.
Planned improvements also include building a new west bypass around the Sam’s Club store to intersect with 36th Street as it comes into the Sam’s Club parking lot.
Site preparation also includes clearing of trees and remediating any remains of the mining industry that might be concealed in the woods between Hammons Boulevard and the railroad track east of the development.
Council action
Total project costs for the development are projected to be $188.8 million. Of that, nearly $139 million, or about 73%, would be private investment and debt. The developer is seeking tax increment financing for about $28.7 million of the cost.
The first ordinance passed on Monday on an emergency basis, established the TIF plan and the projects it will entail. It also designates the redevelopment area and project areas south of 32nd Street along Hammons Boulevard and approved the development firm of Woodsonia Real Estate Group as the developer and establishes a contract for the TIF between the city, Woodsonia and officials of the Menards home improvement store chain.
A second ordinance described the obligations of the developer with regard to a community improvement district that the council approved Aug. 3.
Those appointed to the CID board have approved the 1-cent sales tax that will be added to existing sales taxes to pay for some of the projects within the district. The tax is expected to provide $21.3 million for the CID projects.
In addition to relocating Hammons Boulevard and rebuilding the street to meet city specifications, the projects include stormwater drainage and retention improvements, traffic signal improvements, utility relocations and medians and turn lanes as required by the city or the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The council also passed on first reading eight ordinances related to specific developments within the district, then tabled those for future consideration.
Snyder said the developer has 10 years to get those projects moving, and those will be brought back before the council for final approval when ready.
Joplin City Manager Nick Edwards said the vote was “a huge day for Joplin.”
“Joplin just received approval for $188 million worth of investment,” Edwards said. “If you take a look around at communities similar to Joplin, they’re not having that kind of success. I think it’s a testament to the strength of this community that we have a group that’s interested in developing here. It’s a phenomenal thing. Not a lot of cities are getting stuff like this, especially in this day and age.”
