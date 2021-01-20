Action on several items related to rebuilding the main runway at the Joplin Regional Airport and accessing state funds for the airport were approved Tuesday night by the Joplin City Council.
A construction agreement for the rebuilding the airport's main runway and replacement of adjacent runway lights is with the construction firm of Emory Sapp and Sons.
Airport Manager Steve Stockam said the city received federal funding in September to pay for the first phase of the runway rebuild as well as construction management costs. The contract he brought to the council on Tuesday covers the second phase of the rebuild, but construction cannot start until federal funding for that phase is made available, Stockam said.
Though the city usually has to pay a matching share for airport projects funded by federal transportation agencies, there is no matching money required for funding at this time because of economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stockam said.
The airport will not have to close the runway through the duration of the project, but it will be closed 10 days in late July when crews reach where the airport's runways cross, the airport manager said.
The council approved the construction contract as an emergency measure by a vote of 9-0.
Council approval also was given to agreements that extend the time for the airport to spend funding from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for airport marketing and airport aid. The state provided $175,000 last year to market the airport and its services, but that has not all been spent because of airport impact and reduced use from the pandemic. It gives the airport until the end of the year to use the money.
Also authorized was the airport's acceptance of a grant of $66,667 from the state transportation commission to pay for promotion of its commercial airline service.
In other business, the council:
• Authorized a contract for $48,000 with Allgeier, Martin and Associates for engineering services of up to $48,000 for a project to make improvements to the ultraviolet light disinfection process at the Turkey Creek wastewater treatment plant.
• Approved a budget amendment to the 2021 city budget of $5,800 for the city's central garage to replace essential equipment that has broken, an air conditioner servicing machine and a floor jack.
• Agreed to amend the boundaries of a community improvement sales tax district at the future 32nd Street Place commercial development to be located along 32nd Street and Hammons Boulevard to omit property where the future Menards home improvement store is to be built. That property is located where a portion of Hammons Boulevard exists.
• Agreed to advance for final readings an agreement with Waste Corporation of America for trash removal from city properties. Public works manager of operations Lynden Lawson said the agreement is for trash services at city parks and buildings and the airport but does not involve the curbside residential trash and recycling disposal.
Lawson said that he will bring to the council a proposed contract extension with Republic Services for residential service on Feb. 1.
• Also advanced on first reading an annual agreement with the nonprofit Economic Security Corp. for use of funds provided by the federal government for two programs. One of those programs builds new houses for low-income residents and the other repairs houses for those in need of assistance.
• Advanced a contract between Joplin and Olsson, an engineering firm, to conduct an assessment of the need for bicycle and pedestrian trails to provide alternative transportation routes. The contract is for $100,000 and is to produce a list of projects that will provide routes for nonpower transportation that will be considered in future transportation planning.
After the regular session, the council voted 9-0 to hold a closed meeting on a legal matter and a real estate transaction.
