Joplin officially has a new city manager.
The City Council on Monday night approved an employment contract with Nick Edwards, who reported for duty Monday after his selection two weeks ago.
Mayor Gary Shaw introduced Edwards at the start of the meeting.
"Most of you know this gentleman, but for those of you who don't, we are happy to have our new city manager here with us this evening, Nick Edwards," Shaw said. "Nick, welcome to our city, and we hope for great days ahead as we work together for the city."
"I'm excited to be here," Edwards responded. "I am thrilled for this opportunity. I look forward to serving the community."
Edwards is a native of Joplin who earned his bachelor's degree from Missouri Southern State University and then worked nine years for the city of Lee's Summit, the last two as assistant city manager.
The contract approved at the meeting provides a starting annual salary of $160,000 plus $420 a month in retirement benefits, $500 for vehicle expense as well as typical insurance benefits. Edwards also will be paid $5,000 in moving costs.
He will be assisted in the transition to the new job by interim City Manager Dan Pekarek, who also is the city's Health Department director.
Pekarek was asked by the mayor to give residents an update on the status with COVID-19 virus.
Pekarek said the government is attempting to ratchet down the potential infection rate by asking for people to stay away from crowds to try to reduce transmission of the virus.
"First and foremost, stay calm," Pekarek said. "There is really no reason for us to panic. We know what it is we are up against and what we need to do."
People should regularly wash their hands and sanitize surfaces around homes and workplace.
"Do those kind of simple little things that will help to disrupt transmission of the virus," he said. People also should cover their mouths with their arms to cough and keep a distance of at least 6 feet away from other people.
Social distancing — staying out of crowds — is another recommendation.
Pekarek said that the federal government recommended over the weekend attending events involving fewer than 50 people and now has reduced that to 10 people. He said that although there were people in attendance at the meeting, people can watch the meeting remotely on television instead of gathering in the City Council chambers.
"It is hard to get tests now," he said. "We have a limited number."
Last week, the city Health Department received five test kits and used one of them. Hospitals had a few tests, and there it is said that private entities are working on tests that can be obtained by the public, but those are not available yet.
"Not everyone needs to be tested," he said. About 80% of those who contract the virus that can cause respiratory illness show few or only mild symptoms and will recover as many people do from a cold or the flu.
Even if tests are available, the treatment of the illness caused by the virus is the same whether the person is tested or not. Those with mild symptoms should take acetaminophen, drink plenty of fluids, rest and stay home until they feel better, Pekarek said.
The elderly and those who have heart or lung conditions or other diseases that compromise their immunity are more prone to more serious symptoms, he said. Those more serious cases can be treated in hospitals or other health providers if the number of cases overall is reduced by the precautionary steps.
In other business, the council approved a contract for the design to widen the parking area for volunteers to pick up Meals on Wheels at the Joplin Senior Center for delivery. Patty Heagel, the city's assistant planning director, said there also would be an awning installed to protect those volunteers from the weather as they are picking up meals for delivery.
Councilwoman Diane Reid Adams said she brought a list of changes that clients at the senior center wanted. Improvements to the meal pickup area for the volunteers was the major item on the list, she said. All of the items have been addressed with Monday's approval of design for the meal pickup widening, she said.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said the senior center is a city project that turned out well. He said some concerns were voiced by patrons after the center was opened but that those have been addressed.
The new center, located next to Mercy Park, was constructed with tornado recovery funding, and the repairs also are being funded by that money.
The design work for the project will cost $34,500, Heagel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.