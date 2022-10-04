A $1.2 million construction contract for work at one of the city's two wastewater treatment plants was authorized Monday night by the Joplin City Council.
The council approved the agreement with McClanahan Construction Co. for replacement of five pumps at the Turkey Creek wastewater treatment plant. Three are main pumps and two are alternates.
Dan Johnson, the public works director, said the equipment involves large, screw-shaped pumps that are efficient to move wastewater. He said the 66-inch pumps were originally installed in 1997, which he said is a long life for a pump. He showed photos of corrosion on the screw pumps and deterioration the concrete housings that hold them.
Public works officials originally intended to replace the three main pumps for now, but bids came in below engineer's estimates and they decided to add the two alternate pumps, Johnson said.
The council also authorized a program services contract between the Joplin Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The state will pay Joplin $611,813 for nutritional services offered by the Women, Infants and Children state program to residents of Joplin and Jasper County.
This is a yearly renewal of the WIC contract, said Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department. The program provides nutrition education and food supplements to low-income women.
Council members asked if the department had been able to fill an open WIC position it has to serve clients. Talken said the department now has two unfilled positions and had not been able to find new employees to fill the slots. Asked if that makes it difficult to serve all the eligible clients countywide, Talken said everyone is served but that the wait time for WIC appointments is about two months.
The funding amount is to cover the cost of serving both Joplin and Jasper County clients, he said.
The council also gave first-round approval on an agreement with Oakhurst Signs & Graphics of St. Petersburg, Florida, for manufacturing, shipping and installing replacement wayfinding signs. They would replace existing signs installed on entry streets into the city.
Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the signs will be funded by revenue from the city's hotel-motel tax.
New signs are needed because the existing signs are becoming worn and no longer comply with state highway regulations. Additionally, they will have a new design around the city's new brand image.
The council asked why the work did not go to a local company. Tuttle said there were two bids for the job and that the local one was $20,000 more.
The new signs should be ready in December or January and will be installed on the existing sign poles.
In other action, the council advanced on first reading the final plat of Emerald Glades Plat 1 involving property at 3330 and 3332 N. St. Louis Ave. It is a 31-lot subdivision. The council had previously approved the plat, but city officials later learned there was a gas line on the property that required shifting the plat by about 30 feet.
The council also voted to go into closed session after the regular meeting to discuss information with the city attorney and to evaluate a council employee.
