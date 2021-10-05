Contracts to move utility lines in connection with the widening of 32nd Street along with a sewer line enlargement, demolitions and others were approved Monday night by the Joplin City Council.
An agreement with Missouri American Water Co. to move water lines for the widening project was approved. The city will pay $232,500 for the contractor on the project to move the lines as the street work is done rather than the water company having its contractors do the work. City staff told council it would save time and money to do it that way.
Another contract related to the widening project received first-round approval. It is one with Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline to move high pressure gas lines at a cost of $431,976.
A project to enlarge the Joplin Creek sanitary sewer interceptor was approved at $2.011 million.
Council also agreed to the purchase of a pothole patch truck from Summit Truck Group for $165,938.
Lynden Lawson, assistant public works director over operations, said city garage and street crews have done a good job of maintaining the existing truck. Councilman Chuck Copple said that those trucks are supposed to have about a 10-year lifespan, but with the care and maintenance of city workers it has lasted nearly 20 years. But the truck now is rusted enough that a new one is required, city officials said.
Copple said the city has long used vehicles beyond their intended lifespans. “I hate to think of us running a city the quality of Joplin with vehicles well beyond their life cycles,” he said.
Two demolitions were authorized. Both went to the low bidder B&D Yardbuilders at a cost of $5,100 each. They are two-story houses located at 715 W. Fourth St. and 928 Murphy Ave.
Copple said those houses look better than most ordered for demolition. The city attorney said the city’s Building Board of Appeals has the option to order repair of structures instead if that is deemed feasible.
Council agreed to advance on first reading a final plat for Abernathy Subdivison at southwest 22nd Street and Schifferdecker Avenue was approved. It will offer two building lots facing 22nd Street and two facing Schifferdecker.
An encroachment agreement with contractor Jeff Neal for property in the area 510-512 S. Virginia Ave. also received first-round approval.
Troy Bolander, director of planning, development and neighborhood services, said encroachment agreements are rare. An encroachment allows a private person to use public property, in this case a few feet of space at what had been an alley that is now private property.
Neal is building apartments in the Pennington Station building. He sought the encroachment to provide a walkway or a plaza type exit for people leaving the north side of the building.
Council also advanced agreements with state and federal transportation departments for annual grant planning funds.
