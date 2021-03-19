Operational reviews of the Joplin police and fire departments will be conducted to determine if the departments are adequately staffed.
The Joplin City Council approved a contract for $39,000 for the examination of police operations by Etico Solutions, a human resources consultant from Mountain Home, Arkansas.
A bid of $37,500 from Canfield Jenkins & Associates for a resource allocation study of the fire department also was approved.
In addition to making recommendations of optimal staffing levels, the fire department study will assess locations of the city’s six fire stations.
The police department seeks recommendations on optimal work schedules for some divisions within the department and beat configurations.
The studies will help the departments meet recently established City Council goals to reduce crime and increase safety, according to a staff report.
In other action, the council on Monday advanced on first readings:
• A contract with Ace Pipe Cleaning Inc. for nearly $1.128 million for the 2021-2023 evaluation and repair of the city’s wastewater collection system and a contract with Allegeier Martin & Associates for $97,500 for engineering work on the project.
• A construction agreement with Vance Brothers Inc. for $662,623 for microsurfacing some streets this summer.
• A construction agreement with Pavement Management LLC for $38,929 to seal some city parking lots and trails.
• Approval of a contract with G&G Construction Co. for $211,812 to replace a culvert at 10th Street and Chestnut Avenue.
In other action, the council approved a contract for $39,732 for a housing market analysis to be done.
City Planner Tom Walters said the study will look at single-family homes and rental markets, conduct an affordability analysis of housing and provide other details to help make decisions on how the city can best meet housing needs. The contractor is Urban Planners.
