Nearly all of Joplin's firefighters and police officers who are eligible to move their retirement coverage to a statewide pension fund have opted to do so, the Joplin City Council was told this week.
The city's finance director, Leslie Haase, on Monday night obtained council approval of a resolution that designates costs to move the public safety workers to a new retirement fund as an employer obligation for purposes of Internal Revenue Service reporting.
A resolution was needed to make changes resulting from November voter approval of a half-cent sales tax to close out the existing Joplin Police and Firemen's Pension Fund. The pension plan has been underfunded for years. Revenue from the sales tax will be used to fully fund the pension plan and to move employees hired under a 2009 revision to the plan to another retirement fund, the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System.
Haase told the council that weekly meetings have been held with the workers who are eligible to move into the statewide pension plan, called LAGERS. All but three of the 131 eligible have chosen to move, she said. Of the eligible, 73 are police officers and 58 are firefighters.
The city will have to purchase credit from LAGERS for their years of service. It is estimated those buyout costs will be about $5 million, although costs could vary depending on how many years of service must be purchased, Haase said.
In other action, the council gave final approval to an amended agreement with the Wildcat Glades Friends Group.The group sought revisions to an existing agreement that will permit the organization to build and operate a cottage in Wildcat Park for nature education programs.
Public hearings were held for two zoning requests that were advanced on first readings.
Truckstop Distributors Inc., owner of Petro Truck Stop at 4240 Missouri Highway 43, requested a change from residential to commercial zoning. City staff said the zoning change was not sought when Petro owners asked for the property to be annexed into the city.
Also advanced was a request to change zoning from neighborhood commercial to heavy commercial at 1860 W. 20th St. for the operation of a vehicle sales business.
Final action on the zoning requests will be taken at the next council meeting.
In other action, the council:
• Approved a contract with Vance Brothers Inc. for $718,990 for the cost of microsurfacing, or applying a coat of sealant, to some city streets as part of a seven-year cycle of maintenance. Also authorized was a contract with Blevins Asphalt Construction Co. Inc. for mlling and resurfacing some city streets at a cost of $932,256.
• Approved a contract with Allgeier, Martin and Associates for engineering and design replacement of the Baker's Branch sewer interceptor line at a cost of $156,800.
The council also authorized payments totaling $615,724 to Guidehouse LLC, formerly PricewaterhouseCoopers Public Sector LLP, for administration of the city's federal disaster recovery projects.
