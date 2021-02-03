A resolution of support to apply for a state transportation grant that could be used toward the cost of construction of a south Joplin trail was approved Monday night by the Joplin City Council.
City staff will use the letter of support to apply for a $400,000 state grant that would be combined with $350,000 in city funds to build the first phase of Tin Cup Trail. It is a 1.6-mile trail that connects Mohaska Trail with the trail system in the area of McIndoe Park and the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Wildcat Park. Eventually the trail could extend to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The first phase of the trail is to begin at 32nd Street and St. John’s Boulevard.
The council was told that the application would be made with the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program. It is the first year a letter of support for a grant application has been required, city staff told the council. TAP grants provide funding for projects that make traffic routes and trails safe and accessible for bicyclists and pedestrians, according to city documents.
If the grant application is not approved by the state, the city would use its $350,000 to build the start of the trail from 32nd Street south past the Joplin Family Y, including a pedestrian crossing on McIntosh Circle at the Y, the council was told. That money will come from the transportation sales tax.
Requested zoning changes, including one for the proposed future site of a new Metro Appliances and More store, received first-round approval Monday from the council.
Metro, which operates a store at 5571 N. Main St. in Airport Drive Village, seeks a zoning change for part of a tract of property at 3300 N. Range Line Road, which currently is zoned for residential apartment houses. A change to a commercial designation for most of the property was advanced on first reading. Part of the property will remain zoned for multifamily housing.
The council also advanced:
• A change in zoning from single-family residential to commercial for property at 2016 S. Prosperity Ave., requested by Barry Brown. Brown said he will use the warehouse to house art supplies that he sells through an online business.
• A change from two-family residential to heavy industrial for land near the intersection of West 23rd Street and South Walnut Avenue, requested by Dale Mitchell. He plans to build an addition to his existing mini-storage business. A second request also was advanced for approval to rezone additional property Mitchell owns in that area from two-family residential to single-family residential to build houses.
• A zoning change from industrial to residential for property that once served as the Joplin Humane Society at 4330-4499 Swede Lane. Owner Alan Bemo said he plans to renovate a former kennel office building there into a single-family home.
Also approved were:
• A contract with Allgeier Martin and Associates for $450,000 to design phase one of the Interstate 44 interceptor sewer replacement.
• The final plat for the Thawakle subdivision at 3017 W. 26th St.
• Purchase of a tractor with a rotary deck for $113,553.
• Demolition of a dilapidated house at 823 W. Sixth St. for $2,600 by B&D Yardbuilders.
