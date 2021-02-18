A contract of more than $2.4 million for evaluation and rehabilitation work on the city's wastewater collection system was approved this week by the Joplin City Council.
The council, at a meeting Tuesday night, heard a request by city staff to approve the contract with the low bidder, Ace Pipe Cleaning Inc., for work to be done through the year 2023.
The Ace bid was $2,419,037. The other bid was received from Visu-Sewer of Missouri for $2,848,087.
The work is being done as part of a consent order the council approved May 20, 2019, with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to reduce overflows and bypasses in the city's wastewater treatment plants during times of heavy rains and flooding.
Repairs and upgrades to the sewer system are aimed at reducing rainwater infiltration and inflow into the sanitary sewer system, which causes much of the overflow that swamps the city's treatment plants and gets into creeks.
The work includes installing or repairing PVC pipe in the system, smoke testing sewer mains for leaking sites and repairing manholes.
The public works department reported that about three-fourths of the city's gravity sewer system has been examined and evaluated since 2012. That has led to 37 miles of gravity pipe in system being replaced.
Terms of the contract also allow the company to clean and evaluate remaining portions of the sewer system.
This year's work will cost about $800,000 of the contract total. It is paid from the sewer fund with revenues from sewer bills paid for city service.
The council also approved:
• A budget amendment for more than $4.2 million to recognize changes that have taken place since the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget was adopted, including pension fund sales tax fund for actual pension fund contributions and pension gap payments, amending the infrastructure fund for costs of several projects, amending the golf course fund for depreciation and cost of maintenance contracts, bad debt costs in the sewer fund, and amendments to the self-insurance fund.
• A resolution of support to allow the Joplin Police Department to apply for two grants from the Missouri Department of Transportation highway safety program that would fund DWI saturation patrols and monitoring high-volume intersections for hazardous moving violations.
• Authorization for the city to enter an agreement with Newton County to acquire sanitary sewer easements for a project to install a parallel force main at the Tin Cup sewer line and a project to eliminate the Crane Road and Arbor Hills lift station.
After its regular meeting, the council met in closed session, citing a real estate matter.
