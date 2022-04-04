An increased incentive program to recruit and retain police officers received City Council approval Monday night with little discussion.
Chief Sloan Rowland said the council previously approved an initial version of the program in May 2021. That allowed the department to provide a trained officer a $5,000 bonus to join the department and provided $1,000 to city employees who referred a lateral applicant for a job.
“After its passage, we had four lateral applicants come to work for us,” the chief said.
The new plan would increase incentive pay to $10,000 for lateral officers, or those who are already qualified and do not need to attend the law enforcement academy. Existing employees would get $2,000 for a qualified referral under the change.
Putting already qualified officers on the job would lessen the training period by at least six months, according to a staff document detailing the change.
Rowland told the council it would bring Joplin’s recruitment ability in line with Springfield, Versailles, Independence and some other Missouri cities. It costs the city nearly $8,000 to send inexperienced new hires to the law enforcement academy to obtain basic law enforcement certification and pay them about $11,000 while they are attending the course, the chief said.
“We’re hoping this increase with help with our incentives for recruiting and also help with retention” of experienced officers, he said.
A staff report said there are 12 police officer vacancies and three retirements are expected this year along with additional vacancies. An increased incentive is expected to expedite the hiring process as well as reduce training time once an officer in place.
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez made a motion to approve the proposal, which was seconded by Councilman Doug Lawson. The council voted 9-0 to approve the measure on an emergency basis so that it will go into effect immediately.
The council also moved forward with approval of a zoning question to annex residents of a south Joplin subdivision into the city limits because of an existing agreement with the subdivision developer, though the move met with a lot of opposition from residents.
There was opposition to a proposal to annex Summit Ridge, off Crow Road, pertaining to Plat 1, lots 1 through 60 of that subdivision. Thirty-two residents filed protests and one resident spoke at the council meeting on behalf of the neighborhood.
The proposal was one of several in which the city acted on a contract that the developer agreed to several years ago for the automatic annexation in exchange for hooking into to the city’s sewer system.
The resident, Aaron Smith, said that being outside of the city was important to him and his family when they moved to Summit Ridge in 2012.
Residents have several concerns about the annexation. Smith said there is only one way in and out of the neighborhood on a steep hill. That hill is cleared every time it is slick by the Joplin Special Road District, which serves areas outside the city limits. He said residents do not believe they will get that kind of service from Joplin. A large number of residents are doctors and first responders who must be able to get out when they are needed, he said.
They also are concerned about access to fire and police coverage.
City planner Keegan Stanton told the council the agreement with the city was signed in 2007 by the property developer and that it not only allowed him to hook the homes into the city sewer system but also allows the city to conduct the annexation when the city chose to act on the agreement. In addition, residents pay a 30% surcharge on their sewer bills because they are not inside the city limits. That will end with annexation.
The city manager said the agreement kicks in when the city limits grow contiguous to the property.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said the city wants to annex the properties now to add to the tax base, in particular to collect use tax as approved by voters last year.
Residents also were concerned because they did not receive notification from the city of the planned annexation but found out recently.
Stanton said there also is a requirement in the annexation agreement that property owners not object when it was proposed.
Stanley said he knew there would be opposition to the annexation. He said he would rather have the city send out notices in the future as a matter of disclosure.
Councilman Anthony Monteleone made a motion to approve the annexation, which was seconded by Cortez. It was approved 9-0.
