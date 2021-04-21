Joplin city officials will continue to negotiate with property owners who have not been willing to sell land for the 32nd Street widening project.
Now, though, they have council authority to seek circuit court determinations on the property values that can be acquired by eminent domain.
David Hertzberg, the city's public works director, told the council at a meeting Monday night that the project to enlarge 2 miles of 32nd Street from Schifferdecker Avenue to Central City Road involves land from 66 properties. So far, 48 have been acquired. There are five properties involving two owners who have not agreed to sell strips needed for the project, he said.
Councilman Anthony Monteleone said he would not vote in favor of the ordinance because it was placed on the agenda as an emergency item, which does not require second and third readings at a subsequent meeting.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked if the reason for the emergency ordinance was because of time constraints to get the project started.
Hertzberg said the city wants to be able to take the next steps in the project at the same time the cases are being appraised by court-ordered appraisers if need be because otherwise it will push the project into a late-year construction start that could be affected by weather.
Stinnett said that the city has used condemnation or eminent domain sparingly. This project has been planned for several years, he said.
Councilman Keenan Cortez said the widening will not only improve access to Wildwood Ranch and west Joplin but will fix what is now a dangerous road.
The vote to approve court action was 8-1 with Monteleone dissenting.
The council also approved a new five-year contract with Republic Services for trash and curbside recycling pickup.
Lynden Lawson, assistant director of public works operations, said there was an error in the annual renewal dates of the contract. The contracts will go from April 1 to March 31 of each year rather than July 1 after this year.
Stinnett asked how residents will be informed of the change in the service, particularly involving curbside recycling. Lawson said the city will inform residents and the finance department will send out information with sewer and trash statements. Republic Services also will get out information, he said.
Other business
An airport lease related to the start of service June 1 by a new commercial air carrier, SkyWest, at the Joplin Regional Airport, was advanced on first reading. It allows Skywest access to the airport terminal for its operations, including a ticket counter, office and baggage handling.
There is to be reconstruction of a runway this summer that will shut down Skywest air service from July 23 until Aug. 2, said Steve Stockam, airport manager. The airline has been informed that the runway will be closed during that time, he said. Council approved acceptance of a grant for that project and a contract with the firm of Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Inc. for oversight of the runway construction.
The council also advanced on first reading:
• A contract with Olsson for $599,500 for engineering work to widen Zora Street from Range Line east to Missouri Highway 249.
• A 50-cent increase in swimming pools admission fees to cover the cost of increasing pay for pool workers to the state minimum wage level.
The council also:
• Heard a report that Joplin received a clean annual audit that resulted in the 30th consecutive year in which the city was recognized for its financial compliance. Audit reports also were outlined for the 1717 Marketplace and Northpark Crossing tax increment finance districts that will pay off soon. Similar reports on the Joplin Police and Fire Pension Fund and an audited statement of the Joplin Sports Authority funds also were heard.
• Approved a resolution to support the refinance of $35 million in general revenue bonds for sewer work that were approved by voters in 2009. That will save $960,000. At the same time, the city will pay off sewer debt acquired when the village of Silver Creek voluntarily merged with Joplin in 2009. The payoff is $800,000, and the city would save about $57,500.
• Also approved a resolution supporting the filing of a one-year action plan for the use of federal funds to be provided for the city's Community Development Block Grant program and the HOME Investment Partnership Program that provides federal funds to area housing projects for low-income residents.
• Approved a budget amendment for $25,000 in the city manager's budget to retain a search firm to hire a human resources director. The city has advertised the job, but a hiring decision has not been made, the council was told.
