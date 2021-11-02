The Joplin City Council on Monday authorized a work order with Superion to provide services for the city’s public safety software.
The software updates and maintenance services done annually will cost $266,936 and $172,698. That support includes technical upgrades and day-to-day support work on the system.
The council also agreed to advance for final readings a work authorization with the firm of Burns & McDonnell to provide an update of the city’s master plan for solid waste services. The work is to cost $96,450.
A representative of the company told the council that public input on the plan will be taken so that the future services recommended in the long-range plan will have community support.
Several zoning requests were advanced for final readings to take place at the council’s next meeting:
• A special-use permit for 416 S. Florida Ave. to be used as a short-term rental.
• A zoning change from industrial to apartment house for property south of 13th Street and Rex Avenue.
• A zoning change from two-family residential to apartment house at 3431 E. 10th St.
• A zoning change from nonretail commercial to commercial on Connecticut Avenue near 24th Street for the construction of a convenience store.
After its regular meeting, the council met in closed session to discuss real estate and personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.