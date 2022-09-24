Joplin city employees except police and firefighters will receive a 4% cost-of-living wage increase for the upcoming budget year.
The City Council wrapped up annual budget discussions Thursday night by deciding that a COLA that could take effect soon would bring faster and more financial relief to workers during a national inflationary period than a step raise on the employee's hiring anniversary.
City Manager Nick Edwards recommended that employees receive a 2% step raise in the pay scale if their job performance is satisfactory under the city's evaluation system plus a 2% COLA.
City officials have been trying to raise all city pay as the result of market studies that showed Joplin's wages were above the local market but below the region. A number of city employees have left jobs here to go to higher paying markets such as Bentonville, Ark., city officials have said. About 100 or one in six Joplin city jobs are currently unfilled.
In addition to comparing pay scales with other cities, city administrators have updated all job descriptions and the employee evaluation process to include performance factors. Also, an internal equity study is to be finished to weight placement of different positions in the pay scale based on such favors as level of job responsibilities and risks.
Police officers earlier this month received a pay increase of nearly 12% as part of an agreement resulting from collective bargaining.
In addition, departments leaders are working toward implementation of shift changes and beat reconfigurations intended to help with heavy workloads and time away from family because of overtime requirements in the understaffed department.
There has been no wage increase proposal for firefighters because negotiations have not been concluded with the Joplin Professional Firefighters, the city manager said.
Before the council decision Thursday night, wages for general city employees and police and firefighters not paid from the public safety sales tax fund were projected at $18.9 million.
The council will be asked Oct. 17 to approve a final budget plan reflecting decisions made during budget discussions Tuesday through Saturday.
The new budget year starts Nov. 1.
The proposed budget of nearly $150 million is the largest since the post-2011 tornado recovery when federal grants drove the budget as high as $258 million in 2013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.