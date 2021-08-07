Joplin city staff was authorized by the City Council last week to hold discussions with a developer of “smart pavement.”
City Manager Nick Edwards explained that the agreement allows talks with a Kansas City company, Integrated Roadways Co., about the details and how Joplin would benefit from projects involving the installation of the pavement in street projects. However, the agreement does not commit the city to any payments or costs at this point.
Smart pavement is a system of modular slabs of roadway embedded with integrated sensors and other devices that collect and transmit traffic data and other information. That data could be used by the city to plan road projects but Integrated Roadways also might have uses for the information, such as selling the data to businesses, generating revenue toward the costs.
Smart pavement also can be equipped to provide communications services such as wireless internet and 5G telecommunications as well as the ability to charge electric vehicles and to operate self-driving vehicles.
A representative of the company made a presentation to Joplin city officials on June 21 about its work to develop public-private partnerships for the use of the pavement. The company offers ways for governments to deal with technological advancements that are coming for streets and highways as well as afford improvements to streets, according to the presentation.
The council was told that the company builds its street systems to local specifications.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said the agreement authorizes only exploratory discussions.
Council member Diane Reid Adams said the panel has previously approved looking into Smart Cities or Smart City initiatives. She said the council has a commitment to the public to look into how the community could benefit from technology services and expansion of internet and wireless internet availability, uses and options.
The council in September 2019 approved adoption of a Smart City initiative and a corresponding $30,000 membership to U.S. Ignite, a nonprofit that will work with city leaders to build technology strategies.
Troy Bolander, the city’s planning and development director, was authorized to form a team with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and Liberty Utilities to work on Smart City initiatives.
At the time, city officials said the Smart City concept involves so many different possibilities it is difficult to list all of them. But technology can be used now for even simple functional improvements, such as synchronizing traffic signals to be more efficient, they said.
Those steering Joplin’s effort have consulted with other Smart City locations — in particular, Kansas City, which is considered the leader in using the initiative. They also have talked to many others in the Joplin community such as businesses and school officials about possibilities.
The council voted 8-0 Monday to authorize the smart pavement agreement. One council member, Mayor Ryan Stanley, was absent.
The council also voted 7-1 to authorize an agreement with Bird Rides Inc. for a one-year pilot project to provide electric rental scooters in the downtown area. The city will not pay anything; the costs for using the scooters is paid by customers. The city will be paid a share of the revenue generated by rentals to include a $2,500 lump-sum payment and 15 cents per ride.
Stinnett asked where the designated locations would be to park the scooters.
The city manager said parking zones and the area where the scooters could operate has not been worked out. Stinnett said he thought the council should have more details on the operations before approving the agreement. Edwards said he would obtain that information and provide it at an upcoming meeting.
City Attorney Peter Edwards said the scooter agreement is a one-year pilot program that the city can terminate at any time.
The council also:
• Approved a work authorization with Allgeier Martin and Associates for $70,000 to design covers for drying beds at the Shoal Creek Wastewater Plant. City staff said rain keeps the beds from drying efficiently. • Accepted the final plat of Lou and Odes Acres Subdivision located at the southwest corner of 26th Street and Winfield Avenue.
• Approved on final reading the rezoning of property at the southeast corner of 34th Street and Jackson Avenue from single-family homes to R-3 for multiple homes. Reid Adams said she visited the area and she thought the two-way stop on Sergeant Avenue in the area where the houses are to be built would present traffic safety issues with so many new residents. She recommended a four-way stop. Public works director David Hertzberg said his department could work with the police department on a traffic study and provide the results to the city’s traffic commission to consider whether there should be changes. Some residents of the neighborhood expressed concerns about traffic safety and other objections to the development.
