Work to assess an elevated parking lot in downtown Joplin will proceed as the result of a City Council contract with engineers.
The lot between Sixth and Seventh streets on Virginia Avenue was built about 60 years ago. It was previously repaired with bracing replacement on the Sixth Street side to support the upper structure and resurfacing of the deck, according to a city staff report. Deterioration with age and use has created the need for an overhaul, according to the report.
The council, at a meeting last week, approved a contract with Allgeier Martin and Associates Inc. recommended for $334,000 for the engineering and design work on the project.
Five companies submitted proposals for the work.
Allgeier proposed working with Structural Engineering Associates, a firm that specializes in structures like the parking garage, and E.V. Torgashov, who specializes in reinforced concrete analysis. That contributed to the selection of the firm for the contract.
They are to determine what the estimated cost would be to fix the parking garage and design the project. They also are to provide bidding and construction inspection services for the project.
The council approved the contract, proposed as an emergency bill, which forgoes second and third readings, by a vote of 7-2.
In other business last week, the council approved a change order on a project at the Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Public works director David Hertzberg told the council that the additional work, at a cost of $112,336, would involve installing transfer switches on the plant's backup electrical generation system. He said that while installing a generator, Joplin Industrial Electrical Co. Inc., and Liberty Utilities found a transformer was out on a second backup electrical line to the plant. That was fixed, and third backup line was added. That will provide a generator and three redundant electric lines for the plant. The contract provides authorizations for switches to be changed to operate the new lines.
The council also held a closed session after its regular meeting. The purpose specified was in regard to a legal action or litigation and confidential information between the council and its attorneys. City Attorney Peter Edwards, asked last week if there was a vote or information that could be disclosed about the matter discussed, said there is nothing that could released at this time.
