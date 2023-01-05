Contracts for engineering services on replacement projects for Joplin's wastewater treatment system were authorized this week by the Joplin City Council.
The city's public works director, Dan Johnson, said two projects are needed to replace worn parts that have become difficult to replace and one project is needed to construct flood barriers and do other work on a crucial lift station.
Work authorization was approved for the engineering firm of Allgeier Martin and Associates Inc. for engineering and consulting on replacement of the filter system at the Shoal Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Johnson said the filters at the plant, installed in 2005 during a $38 million renovation project then, are in need in replacement. The existing ones are worn, and that type of filter is no longer available for replacement.
"They worked well, but over time the wastewater treatment system running all the time day and night it is hard on equipment," Johnson said. He added that the manufacturers of that particular filter system are no longer making replacement parts and the city would not be able to keep them maintained.
The filter system at the Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant was replaced in recent years with a diamond shaped fabric filter system. Johnson said that system is dependable and low cost to maintain and operate. "It performs well, which is important in wet weather and helps with capacity of the treatment plant," he said.
The public works officials want the engineering firm to come up with a design to modify the Shoal Creek plant to install a diamond fabric filter filtering system to replace the current system, he said.
Replacement of the system was anticipated and included in a 2020 plan for sewer plant updates. A new system was budgeted at $3.5 million, Johnson said.
A contract with Allgeier Martin also received council approval for engineering and design work at the Tin Cup and Filmore Bridge lift station.
Johnson said this design work would cost up to $254,000. A major part of the construction project there would be to install a wall around the lift system it to keep it from flooding in high water events. "It was a very big mess when it flooded in the past," Johnson said.
The project would include the installation of new pumps, controls and junction boxes at that location, which is off of Schifferdecker Avenue near Apricot Road. The reason is the wastewater treatment crew is starting to run into maintenance problems with the lift station equipment so some new equipment is needed, the council was told.
There is money in the budget designated for the lift station and the engineering and design fees, Johnson said.
All of the council bills were approved as emergency ordinances to go into effect immediately because they involve health and safety.
