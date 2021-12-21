Purchase of a new pumper truck that is to be one of the vehicles needed to equip Joplin's seventh fire station was approved Monday by the Joplin City Council.
Design of the new station is underway. It is to be located in southeast Joplin near the Crossroads Business and Distribution Park in the area of 32nd Street and Prigmore Avenue.
Purchase of the Pierce Velocity pumper truck will be through MacQueen Equipment LLC at a cost of $791,289, the interim fire chief, Mark Cannon, said at the council meeting.
The truck as well as the fire station and other equipment and furnishings are being funded by the city's half-cent public safety sales tax. It was a project that was included on the list to be funded when voters first approved the tax in 2006.
The price was obtained through a cooperative purchasing agreement, the Houston Galveston Area Council, which offers big-ticket items that can be purchased through a public competitive bid, according to a staff report.
It will take about 17 months for the truck to be built to meet Joplin's specifications and be delivered. The agreement includes a scheduled cost increase Feb. 1 of 8.5%.
The council also authorized a purchase order with Motorola Solutions for radio equipment for the police department at a cost of $386,866.
Police Chief Sloan Rowland said the purchase is the second in a four-phase plan to update radio communication equipment for the department. He said that although the purchase was budgeted this fiscal year, it would have been done later, but the company announced a price increase of 18% for purchases starting in January, and he wanted to get the order in before that.
The council also authorized the purchase of an EZ Liner truck used to paint traffic lane stripes on streets at a cost of $299,275.81.
Services to provide generic prescriptions for Joplin residents who receive prescriptions at the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri will be provided through an agreement between the Joplin Health Department and ScriptClaim Systems LLC. Prescriptions are to be dispensed by Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market stores under the agreement, which also met with council approval.
That company was selected through a bid process that was completed based on a drug formulary provided by the clinic, according to a staff report. Three bids were received, according to the staff report: ScriptClaim through Walmart, $1,610; Marley Drug, $3,458.04; and Walgreens, $7,543.43.
Reports on the status of revenue and projects related to some of the city's special sales taxes were given by the Capital Improvements and Public Safety Sales Tax Oversight Committee. The committee reports on the revenue and uses of the three-eighths-cent capital improvements tax, half-cent public safety tax and quarter-cent parks and stormwater tax.
Lori Haun, committee chairman, reported that revenue from those taxes came in higher than projected in the fiscal 2021 budget.
Projects in the first phase of the 10-year parks and stormwater tax have been completed, and projects in the second phase are in progress. Voters agreed in August to renew that tax for another 10 years. That renewal period begins in April. Current projects being completed are related to the tax renewal that occurred in 2011.
All projects in the capital improvements tax last renewed by voters in 2014 have been completed except traffic signal upgrades, which are scheduled for 2022, Haun reported.
City officials and Liberty Utilities have audited their records for the number of streetlights provided and reported that the number installed so far is short of the number that was estimated in 2006 when the tax was proposed. City staff said about half of the number proposed at the time, 3,700, have been installed.
In other business, the council:
• Approved demolition of properties declared dangerous at 814 W. Ninth St. for $3,434; 2023 Bird Ave. for $3,355; and 120 N. Schifferdecker Ave. for $4,500, all by Gator Demolition.
• Recognized two volunteers whose terms on city boards have expired: Troy Hill, who had served on the Joplin Redevelopment Corp. since 2015; and Pete Ramsour, who had served as a member and then chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission since 2013.
