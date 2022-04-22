An agreement for Joplin to distribute grant funding that is to be passed to a Joplin-area housing investment partnership program for housing met with approval by the Joplin City Council at a recent meeting.
The Joplin HOME Consortium is to receive $563,000 to be passed on by the city of Joplin for the construction of four houses for low- to moderate-income buyers in Joplin and Oronogo. The consortium involves 11 agencies in the Jasper County area that work together to provide housing for buyers who could not afford traditional home building and financing.
The council also voted to support the filing of a one-year action plan that specifies spending for the next round of funding for the HOME program and for HUD funding that goes to Joplin for the Community Development Block Grant program.
Expected allocations during the federal fiscal 2022 year are expected to be $560,662 in CDBG funds for Joplin and $479,451 in HOME funds.
City planner Tom Walters said one program funded by HOME provides repairs to low-income housing that allow those residents to stay in their homes.
Joplin's CDBG funding is designated to pay for infrastructure repairs in the East Town neighborhood and an annual payment for computer software used by the Homeless Coalition that Walters said is critical to document services provided to those in need.
CDBG funding also is used in projects that helps job creation in low- to moderate-income areas of the city.
In other business, the council authorized the sale of two parcels of city-owned surplus property. Those are a tract at North Cox Street and Langston Hughes-Broadway to Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity for $5,102 and a tract in the 500 block of Kentucky Avenue to Watered Gardens for $20,003.
The council also approved four demolitions of dilapidated houses that were declared dangerous. One company, Gator Industrial, submitted the lowest bid on the demolitions. The addresses and costs are 217 N. Gray Ave., $4,800; 302 N. Sergeant Ave., $4,000; 709 W. B St., $4,000; and 233 S. Galena Ave., $5,127.
After its regular session, the council voted to meet in closed session citing a legal matter and communication with its attorney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.