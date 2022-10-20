A grant will be sought to pay a portion of the cost to build a trail connector and Main Street underpass by the city of Joplin.
The project would link the Landreth Park Trail to the Dover Parks Trail and also connect the eastern and western sides of Landreth Park.
The Joplin City Council on Monday endorsed a staff proposal to apply for $500,000 toward the cost of the $1.5 million project through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Finance Director Leslie Haase said it was determined that projects on the list for parks and stormwater sales tax spending were a good fit because the matching funds required for the grant can be provided by the money in the sales tax fund. There is $1 million in the sales tax fund committed to the project.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund is accepting grant applications for eligible projects with a maximum award of up to $500,000, according to city officials. The grant requires at least a 50% match. A draft application had to be submitted by Wednesday of this week, with final submission due by Nov. 16. Other projects would not fit the criteria for the grant because the matching funds were not available or could not be ready in time to meet the grant filing deadline.
According to the city's calculation, this project would be a benefit to the future Dover Outdoor Recreation Area, which is to be a bike and trail park, as well as the new Dover Hill Elementary School, Ozark Christian College, downtown Joplin and the Joplin Regional Trails Coalition.
The council also approved the purchase of two new firetrucks to replace a 10-year-old truck for Fire Station No. 4 at 3402 S. Main St. and an 11-year-old truck for Fire Station No. 6 at 5332 W. 32nd St. The fire department reports that there are significant mechanical issues with the existing trucks and parts are not available from the manufacturer whose plant has closed.
The trucks would be purchased from MacQueen Emergency for $1,954,900. One would be paid for by the half-cent public safety sales tax fund and the other from the city's general fund.
Chief Gerald Ezell submitted the spending request for immediate approval, saying a price increase of $125,000 can be averted if the purchase order is issued by Oct. 31.
In other business, the council approved an annual agreement with the Joplin Humane Society to provide animal sheltering services for animals brought to it by the city’s animal control staff and by residents of the city. The city has had this type of agreement with the shelter and animal control service since 1975, according to city documents.
The contract provides for basic impoundment services for stray animals or animals collected for a violation of city code, and rabies quarantine services for animals involved in bite cases.
The Humane Society asked for an 8.3% inflation increase, which will amount to about $235,000 for the fiscal year beginning Nov. 1.
There is a schedule of fees that can be charged to residents or the city for other services including rabies sample testing, daily animal care, animal intake and tracking, quarantine, euthanasia and cremation. The agreement also allows for other charges to the city when extraordinary care is required for an animal.
It also allows for the Humane Society to receive 20% of the fines it collects, as specified in city code, for animals retrieved by the owner.
The agreement can be renewed for four years with consent of both the city and Humane Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.