While some City Council members believe Joplin could move forward on its own to address issues involving homelessness, the council has authorized city administrators to commission a study.
A discussion on the question took place during an informal meeting of the council on Monday ahead of its formal 6 p.m. business session.
Assistant City Manager Tony Robyn said that the impact of homelessness on those individuals and on the community were discussed with City Manager Nick Edwards by residents during he called a "listening tour" he conducted in 2020.
"Homelessness bubbled up to the surface as a priority issue that we'd like to take a closer look at, and even more appropriately, the effects of homeless through the community," Robyn said.
City management met with staff and department heads and the Homeless Coalition about what they all would like to know if a study were conducted. Robyn asked for council input on the details that would be requested in the study if it were conducted.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said he thinks the Homeless Coalition, which involves representatives of about 25 organizations that provide services for those in need, should know better than an outside consultant about the local situation and needs.
"They know it better than anyone we are going to go hire," Stinnett said.
"We seem to spend a ton of time and a ton of money when I see other communities grab the bulls by the horns and starting doing something," Stinnett said of the proposal to hire a consultant for a paid study. He said a private enterprise in Springfield started the Eden House community, which provides low-cost shelter for individuals who have no place to stay. "They're not throwing money at a problem. They're trying to provide an answer to a problem," Stinnett said. "If we just continue to try to throw money and figure that's the way, I just don't think its going to do us any good."
Stinnett said he needed more information about what would be accomplished by paying for a study.
Robyn said 20 to 25 agencies and people involved in the Homeless Coalition meet monthly and talk about needs whether it's food or housing or federal assistance. "What they have expressed is a process where we could all come together and see what everybody is doing and see what the gaps are in those processes," and create a plan visualizing what we could do better.
Stinnett said that's what was envisioned when homelessness was listed by the council as a priority in a city strategic plan. But he did not see why that couldn't be done with the city in the role as facilitator without spending more money on a study.
Councilwoman Kate Spencer said she agreed with Stinnett's comments and says it's been talked about a lot but nothing ever happens. There is someone in Joplin trying a similar idea to Eden Village. "To throw more money on something that should be obvious is kind of frustrating," she said.
Keenan Cortez, mayor pro tem, said he is encouraged to see the city bringing so many organizations together. But he did not see that substance and alcohol abuse issues were addressed in the request for proposals for a study, so he wants to make sure those issues are addressed by the Homeless Coalition.
Robyn said the city is not the content expert on the homeless. "It's the 20-plus agencies around the table that are the experts," he said. "We are looking for someone who knows how to put a plan together."
Councilman Mark Farnham said the Eden House project in Springfield does not involve the city except to see it meets city codes. It provides tiny home housing for those who have limited funds for housing for people who are willing to follow the village rules. However, those who are actively drinking or using drugs are not eligible for the housing, he said.
The city manager said he wanted to bring to the council a draft of a request for proposals to conduct the study to include them in the decision process.
"One of the things we wanted to do was to allow for engagement among the providers," he said. "This is to provide a forum allowing those organizations to get their ideas on the table and bring accountability."
"The city doesn't really have a plan," Edwards said. "Our plan would be to work with the Homeless Coalition. This would give us a plan with broader voices. If this is not something the council wants, there are other things we could be working on if council wants to look at Eden Village. Really the driver of this was to have a communitywide plan and something the city could be responsible for."
Councilman Chuck Copple asked what the city management's intent is in regard to who would run or carry out the plan on a day-to-day basis once it's finished.
The city manager said he didn't know yet, "which is why we need to go through the process." He thought the study would address the broad needs including housing, transit, mental health, and police activities, not just housing.
"I think the issue we're facing is we haven't been able to get everyone around a table and decide what we could do about homelessness. I think we can have a robust strategic plan come out of this."
With that, Mayor Doug Lawson asked for a consensus and said that going by the nods of those consenting, the work to commission a study could go forward.
