Adoption of a new classification of public transit driver is aimed at elevating the skills of MAPS and Sunshine Lamp Trolley drivers.
The Joplin City Council approved a proposal Monday night to create the classification of transit driver III.
Michelle Ducre, the city’s human resources and risk management director, said a public hearing was held in January.
“This room was filled with people who expressed deep concern and care about what’s happening with our transit system,” she said. “Because of the shrinking number of drivers and not being able to attract drivers we wanted to be able to try and do something to address that.”
In addition to the public comments given at that meeting supporting the need for the city to keep as much public transportation as possible, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration added the requirements needed to obtain a commercial driver’s license with added provisions to drive 15-passenger or more vehicles with air brakes and passengers onboard like the local trolley buses.
Commercially licensed drivers now must complete a certification program before they take a driver skill test to add the additional authorizations, Ducre said.
“The nice thing, though, is the person who does have those requirements and does drive all of the vehicles in our transit fleet, which provides some flexibility” for the city’s transit program. City drivers for some time have been working 12-hour days, Ducre said, “which is starting to wear on some of them.”
Joplin has lost some drivers, which recently caused the city to reduce hours of service.
Contingency plans were adopted in January by Joplin city officials to scale back public transportation services because of a shortage of drivers. The morning hours for trolley service were rolled back from a 7 a.m. start to 9 a.m. each weekday starting Feb. 28.
Ducre asked the council to approve the new classification of transit driver III. She said a couple of existing drivers meet the criteria for that classification now. City officials also would like to hire up to five new drivers in the classifications of transit drivers I and II.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said it appears the pay for the higher classification is about 63 cents an hour more than the lower classifications. He said if the city is still struggling to hire qualified drivers, “I don’t understand why we didn’t go up one more (pay scale) grade to create some separation” in pay for the higher qualified category. “I mean 63 cents an hour, and at the end of five years it’s only 70 cents an hour, there’s really not a lot of impetus to get that,” he said of the new endorsements.
Ducre said they do what they can based on the funding and budget available. She said she agrees higher pay is needed but there has to be funding available to pay higher wages. She said an experienced driver does not have to be started at the lowest step in the pay grade and those who do have transit II classifications now can receive a 10% raise by upgrading their license to the new classification. Some of the city’s drivers are already at higher steps than step 5 in the pay plan, she added.
Leslie Haase, finance director, said an equity pay study is underway that will determine where employees, including drivers, should be placed in the steps of the pay plan.
“I understand that and I know we have to wait for all that stuff, but sometimes it just gets to be exasperating to look at what some of our people are making and to require additional things of them...,” Stinnett said.
Council member Mark Farnham asked if the city is encouraging drivers to receive the additional training. Ducre said that is the case and most people want to move forward in their training and credentials.
The council voted 9-0 to approve the request to establish the new classification.
