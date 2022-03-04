Recent rejection by the Joplin Board of Education of a career-focused program for high school students spurred a Joplin City Council member to ask if the city could fund the program to help the school district and its students.
Anthony Monteleone's request at a City Council meeting Feb. 22 met with little support, though. The discussion centered on council views that it would be an intrusion on school board authority.
Monteleone introduced the request by saying that the school board, in a split vote, did not move forward with the Center for Advanced Professional Studies, or CAPS, program to be offered by Missouri Southern State University. He said he sees it as a needed program for students and employers to advance a community effort to retain young talent.
CAPS is a national model for collaboration among local school districts, higher education and business and industry. It offers junior and seniors in high school the opportunity to get real-world experience in jobs and advance their skills by working with local employers. Missouri Southern will start the program in August. Webb City and Carl Junction have committed to participate.
Three fields of study and job experience are to be offered: health sciences, human services and business/marketing/entrepreneurship. Participating students can receive up to three credit hours at MSSU per semester.
Though the district's administration recommended the program, the school board twice rejected participation in the program with a 4-3 vote. Those opposed cited the cost and a requirement that the district pay for any unfilled slots designated to the school among other reasons.
School administrators, after the first vote, worked with Missouri Southern to lower its allotted number of seats for Joplin students from 59 to 36, which would have reduced the district's annual cost from $147,382 to $89,928 to try to address the concerns of the dissenters. Additionally, board member Michael Joseph obtained commitments from individuals and businesses for $90,000 to cover the cost of any unused seats.
Monteleone said he had spoken with City Manager Nick Edwards recently about whether the city had economic development money available that could be used to fund the program for the school district.
"Getting students to agree that they should live in Joplin post-high school or into college is a way we can make sure we can build up our workforce here," Monteleone told the council about his request. "I am looking for council direction tonight, if you're comfortable, to empower the city manager to look into this to see if we have available dollars and if they could be put toward the CAPS program. That way we can ensure our students have the best possible chance of success here in Joplin."
Mayor Ryan Stanley asked the manager what economic development funds the city has available.
Edwards said he did not know if the city had any available economic development money that could be used for the school's purpose. He said the city designates funds to pay the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce via a contract for economic development services. City staff could look at whether there is any potential funding that could be used for CAPS, he said.
Council member Phil Stinnett said he considers CAPS a worthwhile program, "but I'm not in favor of getting into the school district's business. That group made a decision, that board made a vote. Whether it's a right vote or a wrong vote, they made a vote. When we make a vote here, I don't want the school board coming back and second guessing that we made a decision that they maybe didn't think was right. I don't want to stick my nose in their business, and I don't want them sticking their nose in my business."
Councilman Gary Shaw agreed.
"And I'm not sure they've settled the issue themselves," Shaw said. "Maybe it would be wise for you as mayor or the mayor pro tem to visit with their board president and see the direction they're headed on that and let them know what our concern is and so forth," Shaw said to Stanley. "We don't want to interfere, but we could show support."
Monteleone responded, "To follow up, I am not suggesting we step on their toes. But we partner with Missouri Southern, we partner with Crowder (College) either directly or through our involvement in the chamber or through the Advanced Training and Technology Center, or through the Newman Innovation Center. These are all things we help and/or fund either directly or indirectly, so I see this as just another opportunity to give students the most possible chance of success where our partners have said 'Hey, we are not able to meet this need right now.'"
If the city is able to help them fulfill a need, he thought the city should discuss it with the school board.
The mayor said he had two concerns about the request. His first concern is that it is not a onetime expense.
"The minute we start funding this is the minute we will be funding it for years to come, number one. Number two, it is going through the schools because they have to let the students leave to pursue this opportunity. I think it would be hard for the school board to not view this as a corrective action by this body. And so I am hesitant to do it," though he favors CAPS and working with the schools and university on projects when possible.
Other nearby school districts such as Webb City and Carl Junction will participate in CAPS, which the mayor said would give the Joplin board an opportunity to measure the success of the program.
Stanley said the council going to the school board is different than the school board asking for the city's support for a project.
"I don't feel comfortable with getting in their business because, like Mr. Stinnett said, I don't want them getting in ours," Stanley said.
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez said he thinks it's worth a conversation.
"It's been suggested here tonight that maybe a dialogue could get started or some informal conversations about it. I know it's something that's tabled (by the school board) for the moment, but it's something they could pick up later."
Cortez said that in his job, he has two interns who work with him. One wants to stay in Joplin and the other wants to leave, and they each have good reasons for their choices. "I think it's a tightrope we're walking today to try to get our youth to get them to stay in the area…," he said. "Anything that we can do in our community, any of our business leaders, any of our partners in the community including the school district and the City Council that can encourage our youth to stay in our area after they graduate is to our advantage."
He said he is willing to have conversation with the school district.
Stinnett said he doesn't have issues with the comments of fellow council members, "but it is a dead issue at this point. They are not going to try to revote on it because the election is coming up in a couple of months. They are going to wait and see what board members get seated. If the majority of the new board members want to take it up, they'll take it up. But the people who are for it on the board are not going to bring it back up. It's done as far as they're concerned."
If the council and the school board want to take it up later after council and school board reorganize from the elections April 5, they could, Stinnett said.
"But I don't think we ought to be stepping out there right now because it's done as far as they're concerned for the school year," he added.
School board President Jeff Koch, asked for his response to the council discussion, said in a statement, "I appreciate that Mr. Monteleone was willing to offer support for the proposal. I also appreciate that council members Stinnett, Shaw and Stanley were respecting the role of the school board. The board discussed the program for several months and wrestled with the cost/benefit relationship and we made the best decision that we could with all the available information. The district continues to have strong dual credit relationships with MSSU, Crowder College, Ozarks Technical Community College and Missouri S&T."
Joseph, who raised the private commitments for funding, said, "I would like to thank members of the council for inquiring on behalf of the district and our students to be part of the CAPS program. CAPS is valuable and will allow our community to grow." He said the district does have the money to pay for the program.
