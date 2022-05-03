A request for a city permit to operate a food truck park and entertainment area on Main Street met with opposition from neighboring business owners and was denied by the Joplin City Council.
The special-use permit for the 2400 block of South Main Street was sought by Jason Shaw of Chester, South Dakota, where he operates a restaurant, according to discussions at the Monday night council meeting.
Shaw said he would employ four to six people with a food truck on the property and a tent for entertainment. The property would provide up to 30 off-street parking spaces. Shaw proposed to operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Keegan Stanton, a city planner in the zoning department, said the city requires permanent restrooms that are hooked into the city sewer system rather than portable units for food parks.
An attorney who represented Shaw said he needs waivers on that requirement to get started because of the expense of building permanent restrooms. He said the proponent is starting with one food truck but hopes to build the food park into one similar to an operation at Lake Fayetteville in Northwest Arkansas, where several food trucks and recreational options are available. He asked the council to consider allowing portable toilets for a year while Shaw sees if the business idea will work. There also was an issue over whether the city would allow alcohol to be sold.
Council member Josh DeTar asked if Shaw could screen off the portable toilets so that they were not so visible and were shielded somewhat from the sun. Shaw's attorney said that could be done.
While one resident of the area spoke in favor of the proposal, neighboring restaurant owners Amanda and Adam Giebler of the Tropicana Bar and Grill, 2402 S. Main St., told the council they have numerous objections.
Amanda Giebler said the food park does not have to meet the city requirements that they had to abide by when they built the restaurant and that are required of permanent buildings. She spoke about the investment they made in designing a building to meet the more upscale tornado recovery codes established for rebuilding on Main Street.
"To have made the investment we made, why didn't we just bring in a truck and picnic table?" she said.
DeTar said he knew the strict requirements the Gieblers had to meet to build in the tornado recovery zone.
Adam Geibler said the food truck concept does not provide any improvements to the South Main corridor. He said he welcomes new business there but questions why a temporary-looking food park should be allowed.
"We want to think about what people see when they are driving down Main Street in the tornado zone," he said. "I don't want a port-a-potty or a tent" there.
He was concerned about an entrepreneur being able to sidestep the city's regulations with a temporary site.
Troy Bolander, the city's planning and development director, said the food park and the restaurant are allowed under different land-use regulations of the city. The food park is regulated differently than a sit-down restaurant, he said. "But you have every right to decide where this will go," Bolander told council members of food parks.
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez made a motion to deny the special-use permit, and the council voted 8-1 in favor of the denial, with Mayor Doug Lawson dissenting.
A rezoning request was made by Schuber Mitchell Homes for what is to be the Emerald Estates to be located on North St. Louis Avenue on property that has been owned by the James and Debra Gaskill Trust. It is to be an 82-acre housing development with 281 lots for houses.
There were questions about the increased volume of traffic the development would generate on St. Louis Avenue and about a pond to be left on the property as water retention and a natural feature for residents.
The zoning change, which the council advanced to second and third readings by a 7-2 vote, is from single-family residential to a single-family planned development. The planned development designation allows some of the lots to be 13 feet shorter than regular-sized lots, a feature which representatives of the company told the council is desired now by some homebuyers.
The council also:
• Approved a zoning change at 655 Lavender Lane by Samantha Schneickert, 5502 W. 34th Place, from apartment house to commercial to build a storage facility, laundromat and a home base for a diaper bank for the Central Christian Center.
• Authorized vacation of a utility easement lying on property northeast of 2810 E. Water’s Edge Blvd.
• Tabled a change from single-family residential to duplex zoning at 1908 W. 10th St. by Jim Ames, a resident of Florida.
