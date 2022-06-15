The annual city audit contracted by Joplin city government looks at compliance with financial standards and regulations, but it does not evaluate spending decisions.
Michael Keenan, of Hood & Associates CPA, a Kansas City firm, in May told the City Council that the company's annual examination of city financial records resulted in a "clean" audit report, meaning that the city's financial statements were found to be free of misstatements and in compliance with accounting standards and regulations.
Council member Chuck Copple said he asked that the auditor return because he had some questions he did not ask in May. Since that request, he said he had found the answers he sought. However, Keenan attended a work session Monday night and answered questions for several council members.
Copple asked where in the audit report the city's contractual payment for economic development services with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and MOKAN Partnership could be found. The city has contracted for those services for nearly 30 years, with the cost this fiscal year at $252,000.
Keenan said there is no audit reference to a chamber payment because an individual financial expenditure is not considered a component to be audited.
Copple asked where the chamber payment is listed in the city budget. He was told the budget line for that payment is in the city manager's budget portion of the overall spending plan.
City Manager Nick Edwards said a component unit subject to an audit is an operation that is substantially funded by the city. The chamber and MOKAN have various sources of revenue and do not derive all of their funding from the city.
Another council member, Phil Stinnett, said that he had philosophical questions to ask because of public questions about city uses of funds.
"Several people at different times recently have used the term 'audit' in standing up and saying things about things they don't think are going good for the city or that council is not doing this or that," Stinnett said. "I really wanted to have the opportunity for you to explain what an audit is intended to do."
The audits are done to assure governmental standards are met in reporting the city's financial statements, he said, "and you're not looking over our shoulder to see 'you're spending your money here and I think you should be spending it here.' You're looking over our shoulders to say that we abided by the regulations and the laws that govern accounting."
He said the first place he looks in the audit is at the management letter "because the management letter is going to tell me if you found anything wrong, quite frankly. To me, that's where our responsibility lies."
The audit can report errors that should be corrected in adhering to government accounting regulations or a failure to cooperate with the auditing staff or indications of fraud.
Keenan said the best place to see what the auditors do is in the report's opinion pages.
"The city's management is responsible for the content in the report. The City Council is responsible for the budget," approving the budget and monitoring council appropriations, Keenan explained.
"When we get here we look at whether the financial statements are fairly presented in all material aspects," he said.
"The objective of our audit is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud, error, and issue our audit report that includes our opinion with reasonable assurance. It is a high level of assurance, but it's not absolute assurance," Keenan told the council.
