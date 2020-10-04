Discussion between the Joplin City Council and the board of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce regarding renewal of the chamber's contract for economic development is scheduled for today's council meeting.
A 5-4 council majority voted at a budget meeting Sept. 23 to table the city's contract with the chamber after some residents complained that comments made by chamber President Toby Teeter in discussing racial equity and inclusion made Joplin look like a racist community.
Council members Gary Shaw, Phil Stinnett and Mayor Ryan Stanley expressed concerns about statements made by the chamber president that offended some residents.
Stinnett said at that meeting that Teeter's "speaking or whatever he does out there has nothing to do with the contract. We have to be somewhat sensitive about the feelings of Joplin residents. I wish the chairman of the board comes before this body and we have discussion as to how perhaps there can be some understanding so that we don't have citizens climbing our backs."
Teeter was at that meeting to detail the services that would be provided with any funds the council may choose to commit if it agrees to renew the contract.
Today, several residents, including members of racial equity organizations, plan to speak on Teeter's behalf and the message the chamber is promoting for diversity and inclusion.
Nanda Nunnelly, a Black Lives Matter advocate and vice president of the local chapter of the NAACP, has asked to speak. Some of the other residents who will speak are members of Joplin for Justice.
Dola Flake, co-organizer of Joplin for Justice, said, "We are organizing a group to be present and to address the council about retaining funding and Toby Teeter."
The justice group held a training session Sunday for its members to discuss how to coordinate comments to be most effective, she said.
The council in the past has asked speakers not to repeat each other but recently made an exception for those who offered objections to the city's COVID-19 recovery plan that included a period of nonessential business shutdown and capacity limits, as well as a temporary mask mandate that has since expired.
Some of those who plan to speak today include Josh Shackles, Donald Clarke and Nike Jackson, whom Flake said all are members of the justice group.
Flake said that the chamber and Teeter are right to address diversity and inclusion in their organization and to help lead a community focus on that.
"The primary reasons are that the diversity and inclusion efforts are essential for the long-term economic growth of our community," Flake said. That also is important to recruiting and retaining new talent to the Joplin business community, she said.
"We also think the council is overstepping to regulate the communication of the chamber. It doesn't seem like its their business," to do that because the chamber is a contractor and not a city department, she said. "As long as he (Teeter) is meeting benchmark progress, that is all that should matter — not their opinions on diversity and inclusion," Flake said.
The council has had a contract with the chamber for economic development work since 1983 and updated provisions in it in 2015. This year, the chamber asks for $195,000 for its services, which is $5,000 less than last year. Additionally, funding for the MoKan Partnership regional economic development arm of the chamber is sought at $52,000.
For today's meeting, the discussion between the council and the chamber is scheduled for the informal session at 5:15 p.m.
The residents who wish to speak will be heard during the council's regular meeting at 6 p.m. Action by the council on the chamber contract is scheduled later in that meeting.
In other business, the council will hold a public hearing on a request by Connect2Culture to vacate an alley right-of-way in the Memorial Hall parking lot where the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex is to be built. The alley has never been developed, and its right-of-way is located in the center of the property to be used for the arts complex, according to city documents.
Council also will hear on first reading a proposal to change a permanent seat on the Convention and Visitors Advisory Board for a member of the chamber to limit the same person to serve two terms. All other seats on the board are limited to two terms, but the provision for a chamber representative was changed several years ago at the request of the chamber so that the same chamber employee could serve as long the chamber president chose.
