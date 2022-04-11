Deciding how to pay for increased wages for police and what to do about Memorial Hall will be priority business for the newly reorganized Joplin City Council.
Doug Lawson, who won reelection to his general seat for a second term in last week’s election, was tabbed by a majority vote of the council Monday night to be the new mayor. He succeeds Ryan Stanley, who served six years on the council, the last two as mayor. Stanley did not run for reelection to his council seat, saying he wanted to have more time with his family.
Keenan Cortez, who served as mayor protem the last two years, was reelected to that post.
Stanley and two other council members, Anthony Monteleone and Diane Reid Adams, were saluted for their service. Monteleone did not run again. Reid Adams was not returned to the Zone 4 seat.
Newly elected council members Kate Spencer and Josh DeTar were sworn into office to hold general seats. Mark Farnham also took the oath of office and will serve in the Zone 4 seat. Incumbent Gary Shaw was unopposed in the spring election and retains the Zone 1 seat.
Lawson, asked the new council’s top concerns, said he was only one of nine votes on the panel.
“But my sense is that the No. 1 priority of council is compensation for our police,” he said. “It’s something that the citizens of Joplin expect. It’s something the police deserve. and we’re competing with the whole world, basically, and to find police officers the quality Joplin has come to expect we’re going to have to pay them. That’s the big issue.”
The council last week approved an increase in a recruitment incentive for trained officers from $5,000 to $10,000 along with a $2,000 bonus to employees who recommend a recruitment.
A staff report for that meeting said there are 12 vacancies and three retirements expected this year. An increased incentive is expected to expedite the hiring process as well as reduce training time once an officer in place, Chief Sloan Rowland said.
Increased wages for firefighters and other city employees also is on the priority list, Lawson said, “because they all matter to our citizens.”
Asked if Memorial Hall is farther down the priority list, the mayor said, “I don’t think it’s farther down the list. If we’re going to save it, we’re going to have to work rather quickly. The citizens were very clear. They didn’t want to spend $30 million. Perhaps they didn’t see everything we hoped to do with it but we gave it to them and it’s their decision. We’ll be looking at it; staff will be looking at it to see if there is an alternative for that wonderful building.”
Voters in last week’s election defeated a $30 million bond issue funded by real estate and personal property taxes to renovate and expand the nearly 100-year-old building and war memorial. The vote was 2,586 against and 2,124 in favor the question.
Also on Monday, a candidate who was edged out of a council seat by 13 votes in unofficial election returns last Tuesday said he will ask the Jasper County Circuit Court for a recount.
Candidate Brian Evans, who came in fourth in a five-way race, said in a news conference Monday he will file in Jasper County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a recount.
“During the past week I’ve had a number of residents come forward with concerns about vote counting, such as they received wrong ballots and were not allowed to vote for myself or anyone on the council for that matter,” Evans said. “Others who were not able to scan their ballots in, and I can tell you I have received more than 200 requests asking me to do a recount.”
According to unofficial vote counts on election night, the winners of the race were Spencer with 2,812 votes, Lawson with 2,607 votes, and DeTar with 2,339 votes. Evans had 2,326. A fifth candidate, Jon Buck, received 1,368 votes.
Under Missouri law, a candidate may petition the circuit court for a recount if there was a difference of 1% or less between candidates. Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said Friday he certified Tuesday’s election results after recounting 5 precincts as a test of accuracy, a common practice in the certification process. Davis said Evans’s vote count was 20.03% of the vote and DeTar’s was 20.16%, which represented a vote spread of less than 1%.
Evans said he has confidence in the county clerks to make sure elections are conducted fair, honest and impartially, but he was encouraged to take steps to double-check the vote by numerous people.
“I spent the week praying, weighing the pros and cons, and I can tell you I had a number of sleepless nights as I tried to find the correct answer because I didn’t want to let down our citizens, the police, our fire or our small business because they mean a lot.”
Evans had spoken publicly at past City Council meetings in favor of raising wages for police officers and firefighters.
The law states that a judge may choose to assess costs for a recount to the candidate seeking recount.
Evans, asked if he was willing to pay those those costs if necessary, said he was told he would have some out-of-pocket expenses for the recount. He said he was offered assistance by supporters.
The Jasper County clerk, asked about the costs, said he is not sure how long a recount would take. He said he and his staff would have to feed 3,815 ballots into the vote counting machines and that likely would take a full workday. He estimated that might cost about $1,500.
Evans said he worked with Spencer and Mark Farnham through the campaign season before the election. He described them as “fighters who have your interests in mind.”
Asked if the three campaigns were deliberately tied together since the signs for Spencer, Evans and Farnham were displayed together in several locations, he said, “Originally, no. Originally, we were kind of separate. But as the campaign starting going, we found each other, and we started hearing each other speaking, and we realized we were very similar as to what we want from the city.”
If he won the recount and a council seat, would he vote independently of Spencer and Farnham, Evans was asked. “Yes, we’re three independent people, we think for ourselves, so yes, absolutely,” he said.
