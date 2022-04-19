Five selected community projects are to be submitted by the city of Joplin for federal grant funding consideration.
A resolution in support of the list was endorsed by the Joplin City Council during its meeting Monday night.
Funding requests are being accepted by the federal government for community projects that involve transportation, and housing and urban development, according to city staff. The staff a few months ago outlined a list of projects that were to be considered for the funding program.
Those projects were proposed for:
• A $6 million grant for Zora Street widening and improvements from Range Line to Missouri Highway 249. The city would match the grant to complete widening and an another project.
• A $6 million grant to begin construction of the Tin Cup Trail with an underpass at 32nd Street. The trail is to go from 32nd Street and St. John’s Boulevard to Grand Falls.
• A $5.4 million grant for revitalization work in the East Town neighborhood to promote economic development along old Route 66, and replace sidewalks and other infrastructure.
• A $2.8 million grant for culvert replacements to make land more accessible in the 100-acre Joplin East Industrial Park near Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park.
• A $6.5 million grant for replacement and relocation of Fire Station No. 3, 2717 E. Newman Road, the oldest and smallest fire station in the city. The building has structural problems, city documents note.
City Manager Nick Edwards said project applications have to fit into a federal model and city officials were told those that would be considered are ones of about $5 million in cost that are shovel ready. That’s how the city narrowed its list.
Keenan Cortez, mayor pro tem, asked if there is a deadline to submit the applications. Leslie Haase, finance director, said the deadline was the day of the council meeting. The city had already submitted much of the paperwork for the projects and would convey the council resolution, if approved, after Monday night’s meeting to get it in on time.
It could take up to a year to find out whether Joplin would receive any funding, she said.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked if local money is required to match the federal grants. Haase said all the projects submitted involve local money except the fire station replacement.
Stinnett said he didn’t like having to take such quick action rather than the council having time to pick from a list and consider which ones to recommend.
The city manager said he understands that position. He said the city staff had only two weeks to narrow down a list. That list had to be submitted to U.S. Rep. Billy Long. Long will select the projects from the list to recommend for funding.
“This is a new process for our representative to have earmarks” for federal funding, the city manager said. In the future, city staff could submit a list of projects to the council, which could then select which ones to submit in future funding calls, he said.
The council endorsed the resolution by a unanimous vote.
