A housing revitalization plan proposed by Joplin city administrators holds questions and confusion, according to some City Council members.
A third discussion of the details of the plan took place at a council work session on Monday night.
City Manager Nick Edwards said he wants the council to approve a resolution in support of the program and to ultimately schedule another election for a use tax that would fund the program. That tax also would be one of the ways the city would pay for initiatives to address a set of council goals that are based on concerns expressed by residents last summer in a listening tour and surveys.
"We've put a lot of work into making sure we're headed on the right track," Edwards said of the action plans on the goals Monday night.
One of the strategies created for housing is intended to spur replacement of deteriorated properties and build up Joplin's housing stock at several price levels, he said. Those price levels range up to $274,999, although there is disagreement between some council members and the manager on the need for a lower-priced category of $125,000 to $150,000.
"I will say that of all the action plans, this one is getting a lot of discussion and is maybe the least understood," Edwards said.
There was interest by some on the council to add a category in the range of $125,000 to $150,000, and there was a question about whether the incentives were enough to get builders to participate. The incentives as proposed now are $25,000 for houses valued at $150,000 to $174,999 and up to $45,000 for the top tier. The city manager previously said the incentives would be made in direct payments to builders based on the assessed value of the houses but not until after new houses were finished and received initial property value assessments by the county.
In response to questions about why there are lower incentives for houses in the lower price points and more paid to costlier houses, Edwards said that one reason is stewardship.
"It might be helpful to talk about stewardship," he said. "One of the things that is involved with that is not taking risks with public tax dollars, being efficient with the way those tax dollars are spent, living on a financial plan and all those good things. So when you look at incentivizing homes, we want to be efficient with those dollars."
Builders have told city officials there is already plenty of demand for houses at prices of $175,000 and below.
"So if those are homes are being freely built right now, it would be an inefficient use of dollars to go ahead and incentivize that," Edwards said. "That's not going to lower the price for the end buyer and something that the market is already doing, so it doesn't get us very far in going where we want to go."
There also are state and federal grants, tax credits and loan programs to help build housing for low-income residents, he said. But there is no assistance provided to those who can afford higher-priced homes. Edwards questioned whether there would be enough buyers at the higher price levels to create robust construction on inner city lots without an incentive to pay the costs of buying and demolishing old houses to build them. He said that is the type of housing needed to attract new residents.
"Certainly we need a well balanced and diverse housing stock," he said. "If people aren't able to find the homes they want here in Joplin, they will go to other communities or they simply won't come here. So this a matter for workforce attraction and retention. So the thought was the city could justify getting in the risk game with the developer because it would also help with a community goal in rehabilitating older housing."
He said he still questions the efficiency of providing incentives for lower-priced housing. He wanted to bring back the lowest cost of housing in the range of $125,000 to $150,000 for formal approval of the plans at next week's meeting.
Councilman Anthony Monteleone asked if builders could build anything they want or would they be required to rebuild a house to match the style and price range of the neighborhood.
The city manager said a revision was added to the plan that houses have to be complementary to the neighborhood.
"We don't want to ruin the neighborhood and change it dramatically," he said.
He is considering having a city board review floor plans and elevations to give approval for neighborhood appropriateness.
Monteleone asked how the incentive funds could be used. Would they be for land acquisition? The city manager said the requirement would be that the funds are used to replace an existing single-family home. The theory is that the money would help subsidize the cost of the purchase of site and demolition of the old house. How much a builder spends would be driven by how much risk the developer is willing to take.
Councilman Doug Lawson said he is being asked why the city would spend money on higher-priced houses.
The city manager said that "we need to resist the urge to think about this in class terms. The way we need to look at this is in terms of our housing stock. Do we have the housing opportunities that are desirable? So we have the housing that will keep and attract the workforce. Do we have the housing that is going to keep people here?"
Edwards said the comment he heard the most frequently in the listening tour was to clean up the city, meaning clean up the homes and the neighborhoods. Rundown houses sit until they have an exterior code violation, and that demoralizes neighborhoods, he said.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said those who do not buy houses here take that course because they don't want to live in Joplin, not because they are unable to find a suitable house.
"I think this is going to be a tough one for people to understand," he said. "I'm not opposed. I'm willing to try. You've got a plan, and I guess we need to give it a whirl, but I think you need to be in position to walk away if it is not working. And I don't know how you're going to sell it because there's already so much confusion in the community."
Councilman Chuck Copple said he is unsure how many dilapidated homes are sitting in $200,000 or $250,000 neighborhoods.
"I could be wrong, but I don't see that is where our problem is," he said.
Edwards said the program is one of several that city staff is proposing to deal with deteriorated houses: "We are trying to attack this from all different angles. I'm open to making this clearer. I'm not suggesting this is the smoking gun. It's an idea we should explore based on citizen comments."
The use tax is being considered for the Nov. 2 ballot. The tax would be paid on internet purchases where no city sales tax currently is collected. The use tax would be 3 1/8 cents, equal to the total of the city's sales taxes. Joplin voters have twice rejected use tax proposals.
