It will be up to voters Aug. 2 to decide whether to impose taxes on Joplin property owners to provide higher pay to police officers and firefighters aimed at solving retention issues within the the departments.
The City Council voted 8-1 to place the question on the ballot.
Council member Mark Farnham was the lone “no” vote. He said that he couldn’t have imagined an issue that would draw such fierce support or opposition from residents over the source of the tax being a levy on property and personal property verses a sales tax. He said there was an equal split on the tax among those who contacted him about the issue.
“All of those for and against it are pro-police. They are not against it and are not against the police; they are against the manner in which it would be raised,” Farnham said of the property taxes.
He called for talks on options, saying that “we need to talk about a Plan B” in case it doesn’t pass.
Farnham said he agreed with council member Phil Stinnett, who expressed disapproval of such as large property tax proposal.
“I will vote to take it to the people, but I think it’s the wrong proposal,” Stinnett said. “We are not serving the citizens by not giving them the best proposal to support public safety workers.”
“I think there’s another path, and I think it’s been put out before us. I will vote for the proposal, but I think we’re making a mistake not doing it another way,” Stinnett said.
Council members earlier had asked for information on options, one of those being a sales tax that could only go toward fire department expense and might have generated about $7.5 million. During council discussions, it was said that would free up other city funds that could be used to increase wages for police.
But City Manager Nick Edwards maintained that property taxes were the best option to generate the $9 million needed for wage hikes as well as pension and retirement options that could keep existing workers on the job along or allow retirees to bring their experience back to work.
The tax proposal would assess $1 for every $100 of assessed value on real estate and on personal property. The city cited an example that a house valued at $150,000 would cost about $285 in taxes and $30,000 worth of personal property would cost about $100 a year.
“A lot of people follow conversations of the city and are familiar with the constraints we are under,” Edwards said. “One of the things that’s important to know is that the problems we are facing have been decades in the making,” he said, because of years the city did not keep up with pension and pay and years the city did not have money to give raises.
Edwards said that the city had in the past “put off doing the big fix and, as time goes on, the solution seems to get further and further away.”
Tom Bowen, with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27, said, “It’s our hope this plan will provide a definitive turning point for our agency.”
Since 2012, the department has lost 155 officers who cited pay and workload as the most common reasons for their departures, Bowen said. A recent study showed the department’s patrol division has a 34% turnover rate.
He said there are currently 78 officers available for duty in a department that has 110 authorized positions.
Jeremie Humphrey, president of Joplin Professional Firefighters Local 59, said the public safety workers have been talked about the turnover problems within their departments for at least 10 years.
“We’ve lost close to 100 firefighters, and the sad thing about it is I’ve implemented a program to deal with mental issues” caused by the stress to firefighters who are carrying the load when staffing is short.
The reason for the turnover among firefighters, he said, is “they are having to make the decision to leave the job they love to take care of the family” because of low wage levels versus the cost of living.
When he started, he made $28,000 a year, he said, “and now it is not much different for a starting firefighter.”
Councilman Chuck Copple, a retired firefighter, said the city sales taxes have been flat or risen only a small amount over the last several years. He likes the property tax because it will increase with each property reassessment year. In addition to higher wages, that money will provide needed additional positions for the department including a second fire marshal and increased staffing at fire stations.
Council member Kate Spencer said, “It is not an easy issue. It’s been kicked down the road. ... The fire tax was suggested by (former council member) Diane Reid Adams, and nothing was done,” and the city might have been able to pursue a variance in the half-cent public safety sales tax. “This is not going to be easy for a lot of people,” but she agreed to the ballot proposal and said she wants the city to look for wasteful spending.
Council members Josh DeTar and Christina Williams favored the proposal because they believe it will address police and fire retention issues for the long term.
Gary Shaw and Keenan Cortez said they supported letting voters decide.
“I understand it’s going to have an economic impact on people,” Cortez said, but he suggested people do a ride along with police or stop at a fire station and see the work firefighters do.
“Consider the cost of not having a properly equipped police and fire department if you have to have one,” Cortez said. “I’m sure that’s on the table when you go to the ballot box.”
In other business, the council also approved labor agreement with police and fire unions that will go into effect if voters approve the property tax proposal. If not, the groups will reopen labor negotiations with city officials, City Attorney Peter Edwards said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.