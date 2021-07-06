Joplin’s COVID-19 infections continue to rise across the Joplin area, according to a report from the city’s health department director to the Joplin City Council.
During the council’s meeting Tuesday night, health department Director Ryan Talken briefed the council about increases in several key numbers related to the disease:
• Active cases jumped from 69 during the council’s last meeting on June 21 to 110 active cases as of Tuesday.
• The seven-day average increased from 13.43 to 17 over the same period. Talken said the city’s peak is about 50.
• Eighty-nine people were being treated for the disease as of Tuesday at Joplin hospitals. Talken said that three of those patients were fully vaccinated against the disease.
• Since May 26, of the 117 COVID-19 cases that the department investigated, 29 reported being fully vaccinated.
• The Joplin area’s vaccination rate, which includes some areas that aren’t in city limits because they are identified by ZIP codes, is at about 48%, which is below the state’s average of 55%.
Talken said that the numbers show the importance of getting vaccinated.
“Even with the new delta variants, the vaccine remains effective on those,” Talken said. “There have been some delta variants reported in Joplin. That’s part of the reason for the increase in the number of cases.”
The COVID-19 vaccine remains in good supply across the city, Talken said, with all three brands in supply at various locations. Demand is basically flat; an extremely slight uptick was noted over the last couple of weeks, he said.
Talken said the department hosts regular vaccine clinics for walk-ins or appointments; hospitals, pharmacies and bigger retail stores also have them available.
The vaccination is important to limit the spread of the virus, as well as the severity of the symptoms it causes in the result of infection. Talken said an update from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported that the vaccines are 90% effective against symptomatic infections and 96% at limiting the need for hospitalization — those figures include the most recent virus variant, he said.
The council also accepted a contract with an 8-0 vote to accept funding for program services from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The contract will reimburse the city up to $182,913, without requiring a matching amount from the city, for expenses incurred while administering COVID-19 vaccines, as well as flu inoculations and other immunizations, to adults.
In other business:
• The council granted initial approval to a construction contract for expanding 32nd Street west of Joplin between Schifferdecker Avenue and Central City Road. Worth about $8.69 million, the work will be done by Emery Sapp and Sons.
That contract includes allowances for fuel and asphalt price adjustments of up to $500,000 over the life of the project, hoped to be completed by June 2023.
The project consists of widening 32nd Street to three lanes from Schifferdecker Avenue to Central City Road, building curb and gutter as well as a wide sidewalk and bike-pedestrian path on the north side of the road.
Final approval will be discussed during an upcoming council meeting. Funding for the construction comes from a capital improvement sales tax renewed in 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.