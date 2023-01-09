Members of the Joplin City Council spoke favorably Monday night of a plan to hire seven city employees to do neighborhood revitalization work.
After hearing a presentation about the proposal by city staff, there was a consensus among the panel to take up a formal measure to approve the positions when city staff presents one at a later regular council meeting. The council convened in a work session Monday night in which they give input or guidance to the city manager but do not take formal votes.
Tony Robyn, assistant city manager, said the program involving the new positions would include home repair, code enforcement and addressing vacant buildings, and other tasks to clean up neighborhoods and housing.
Troy Bolander, director of the planning and development department, said the plan also includes providing incentives to developers to replace dilapidated houses with new ones. Another cleanup measure would be sign code enforcement because of the number of cardboard signs littering streets and rights of way.
The proposal to add jobs would involve the hiring of two neighborhood code enforcement and improvement officers, a supervisor, a program manager that would perform functions related to housing and neighborhoods, two building inspectors, and an administrative assistant.
The cost would be $480,407 for the personnel plus $52,250 for supplies, and $242,600 for equipment including computers and vehicles to be used out in the field, said Leslie Haase, the city finance director.
Bolander said one of the most important parts of the work is to reduce the number of vacant buildings that exist, particularly on the north side of the city. Those structures include those that have been broken into by vagrants and vandals who have started fires. In addition to the property damage, he said, those fires endanger the property of neighbors and lives.
“If we can be more proactive about that instead of reactive, we think we can get a better handle on that and it also is a safety concern for police and fire,” Bolander said.
The program manager could work on programs including one the city wants to provide to homebuyers to provide assistance with housing down payments, which was a successful program after the 2011 tornado.
Council member Phil Stinnett said one of the problems he wanted addressed was getting properties cleared of junk and old vehicles and other unsightly nuisances. He said he didn’t see that item specifically listed as one of the components of the neighborhood effort.
“From my standpoint, that should have been the No. 1 priority of all of this,” Stinnett said.
Bolander said a review of city codes that would allow the city to address that has been completed but has not been presented to council yet. There has not been enough city staff to address those nuisances except when calls of complaint are made to the city about a particular property. Those types of problems will be part of the job of the two new neighborhood code enforcement positions, he said.
Stinnett said he thought residents would rather have property nuisances reduced ahead of sign cleanup.
Money to pay for the neighborhood improvement work will come from revenue produced by the use tax approved by voters in November 2021. The use tax is collected on previously untaxed online purchases. It is expected to bring in about $3.7 million a year.
The money is earmarked for use on about 45 action plans city staff developed to address six City Council goals. Those goals are to improve declining neighborhoods and replace dilapidated housing, improve community appearance and maintenance of city-owned properties, reduce homelessness, reduce crime and increase safety, provide more economic development opportunities, and grow revenue to raise the level of city services.
After the work session, Mayor Doug Lawson said he expects to see the positions filled after the council’s formal approval and within the year to get started on the work in neighborhoods and housing.
“One of the problems we’ve had is not enough building inspectors,” he said. “And this goes part way to addressing that problem. Everything that was brought up is a priority.”
A number of positions in the planning and development department that provides neighborhood services were among 15 positions cut in 2016 when the city had a budget deficit of $1.3 million.
Lawson also thanked voters for approving the use tax. “There are several things we’ve been able to do because of that,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.