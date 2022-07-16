Joplin's city legal advisers are researching how the city might restrict or prohibit panhandling after a free-speech lawsuit halted the use of an earlier ordinance the City Council had enacted in 2018.
Some council members said they would reconsider city action after a resident, Ryan Jackson, scolded city officials at a July 5 meeting for not revisiting a panhandling ban or restrictions and addressing the number of homeless people in the city. Jackson said the city has not done much to work on homelessness despite it being one of six issues the council identified as a priority to address in a strategic plan formed in December 2020. Funding from the recently passed use tax is to go toward an effort focused on homeless issues.
Jackson said he earlier spoke to city officials about taking some kind of action and nothing had been done. He compared Joplin to large cities where homeless residents sleep on sidewalks and in cardboard or tent cities.
He contended that although Joplin does not have an ordinance to control the panhandling issue, he understands that there are some ordinances that would allow ticketing or arrests of people who walk into traffic lanes to obtain donations from motorists.
"I think it's time the nine councilors do something. We had an ordinance before — let's rework it," he said.
The City Council in March 2018 enacted an ordinance requiring panhandlers and solicitors to stay 150 feet from intersections of streets where the speed limit is more than 35 mph and to stay off streets or highway dividers or medians. That essentially pushed them away from the city's major intersections along Range Line Road and 32nd, 15th, Seventh and Main streets.
Soon after the ordinance went into effect, a free-speech lawsuit was filed in federal court by Christopher Snyder, who was represented by the American Civil Liberties Union.
Snyder alleged that his right to free speech was violated when he was forced to leave a location where he was asking for money on South Main Street near Interstate 44. Joplin police, in enforcing the new prohibition, had twice informed Snyder about the restriction and had said that he could be arrested for a third incident.
Snyder said in his lawsuit that he and his wife had been living in their car after he lost his job. They left Joplin after being warned by police a second time for fear that he would be taken to jail. In doing so, they gave up the possibility of finding housing through a program offered by a local organization, according to lawsuit allegations. Snyder said he had been panhandling to survive.
The judge ordered mediation in the case. As a result, the council approved a settlement of the lawsuit for $3,510. Of that, $1,500 was paid to Snyder and the rest paid court fees and litigation costs.
Seven months after enacting it, the council voted to rescind the measure.
Joplin is not the only city sued over panhandling ordinances. In 2021, the city of St. Louis rescinded its ordinance after a court challenge by the ACLU.
'Past time'
After Jackson spoke at last week's meeting, several council members made comments.
Councilwoman Kate Spencer said she has brought up the possibility of a new panhandling ordinance to the city manager twice.
"It's past time for something to be done. I don't know why anything has not been done about panhandling," Spencer said.
Councilman Mark Farnham voiced support to address homeless issues including panhandling, suggesting the city find something safe from ACLU challenge or as a public safety measure. He said he has heard of some cities making panhandlers register and obtain a business license. He favors doing something that the ACLU cannot shoot down, he said.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said the council has designated part of the use tax revenue to work on homelessness. He said the previous council directed the city attorney to pull the panhandling ordinance off the books, "and if this council wants to come back with something else, it can."
Stinnett wants a report from the city manager or the use tax implementation group to provide information to residents about what the city is trying to do to address homeless problems, saying the council established it as one of the top three goals of its strategic plan to address community problems.
Stinnett said he doesn't want to waste money on something the courts would throw out. He would like to see an initiative to address the issue from the use tax as voters were told, he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez said panhandling is not a problem only in Joplin, and it is not anyone's fault. He wants to look at actions but stopped short of putting the blame on anyone.
"If you want to direct your angst at anyone concerning this particular situation, it should be addressed to the council because the city attorney cannot act on his own," Cortez said. He added that homelessness and panhandling "is a very complex and huge problem, and hopefully the city will find ways to mitigate those situations."
The city attorney, Peter Edwards, said he doesn't set policy for the city but rather takes direction from council, and if the council were to direct him, he would bring an ordinance forward.
'No other way'
Councilman Gary Shaw advised the council to consider that some of the work the city's legal advisers do is to protect the city from lawsuits and to limit damages, not merely try cases.
"We ran into problems with the (previous) ordinance. Where we failed is we backed away from that and let it ride," Shaw said of the panel that passed the regulation. "We dropped the ball and need to follow up with it."
A local panhandler doubts a new ordinance would have much effect.
Billy Moore, who stood Wednesday beside the intersection of 34th Street and Range Line Road, wore a cross necklace and displayed a sign to passersby that said, "It's you that's a blessing." He said he has been homeless most of his life and has been staying in Joplin off and on for about 30 years.
Asked if he works, he said, "It's hard to get a job when you're out here like this."
Moore also was asked what he would do if the city passed a new ordinance against panhandling.
"I'd probably still do it until I went to jail. There's a bunch of us out here, you know. A lot of people have done this all their lives. They've been in jail a few times over," he said, and will continue.
A lot of cities have banned panhandling, Moore said. "But they don't have no other way" to support themselves, he said of panhandlers.
He said more problems would likely be created by a panhandling ban.
Without a panhandling restriction, "the public's got a choice to give it to us or not," Moore said. "Some of these guys would do what they have to do to get it."
